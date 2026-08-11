S&P Dow Jones Indices and Lincoln International Enhances S&P Lincoln Senior Debt Index Series

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") and Lincoln International today announced an expansion of the S&P Lincoln Senior Debt Index Series, providing enhanced tools for measuring changes to the private loan market. Progressing from quarterly to monthly publication alongside new sub-indices, the series delivers sharper, rules-based benchmarks to investors tracking the fair value and performance of private credit investments across the U.S. and Europe.

The S&P Lincoln Senior Debt Indices combine Lincoln's proprietary valuation data with one of the industry's largest private credit datasets, supported by S&P DJI's expertise in index design, administration and governance. The enhanced series enables investors to analyze performance across more granular market categories, including industry sectors such as industrials, technology and healthcare, as well as categories based on loan size and company earnings, while maintaining the independent, rules-based methodology of the flagship indices. S&P DJI is the sole publisher, calculator, administrator, and licensor of the index family.

"In private credit, better visibility is a strategic advantage," said Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product & Operations Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Moving the S&P Lincoln Senior Debt Index Series to monthly reporting gives market participants more timely insight into a fast-growing market that has historically lacked frequent, independent benchmarks."

"Investor expectations for transparency within private markets are at an all-time high," added Ron Kahn, Managing Director and Co-Head of Lincoln International's Valuation and Opinions Group. "By moving to monthly reporting and expanding S&P Lincoln Senior Debt Index Series with sub-indices covering key industry sectors and different borrower size categories, we're providing subscribers with more frequent, independent benchmarks that better reflect performance within the direct lending market throughout the year."

S&P DJI and Lincoln International expect to continue expanding the breadth of the index family and developing additional tools that bring greater transparency and benchmarking capabilities to the evolving private markets ecosystem. To learn more about this index, please click here.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices private markets solutions, please visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/landing/investment-themes/private-markets/.

S&P Global remains focused on delivering comprehensive solutions for investors navigating private markets, through trusted private markets data, analytics, and insights. To learn more, please click here.

The expanded index series builds on Lincoln International's longstanding leadership in private market valuations and proprietary market data. Drawing on one of the industry's largest private credit datasets, Lincoln provides independent market insights that help investors benchmark performance, assess risk and better understand evolving private credit markets. For more information about Lincoln International, please visit https://www.lincolninternational.com/.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

The U.S. S&P Lincoln Senior Debt Index and the Europe S&P Lincoln Senior Debt Index are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("S&P DJI") and Lincoln Partners Advisors LLC and its affiliates. S&P®, S&P 500®, SPX®, SPY®, US 500™, The 500™, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). Lincoln International and the Lincoln Senior Debt Index are service marks owned by Lincoln International, LP and its affiliated entities. Investment products based on S&P DJI's indices are not sponsored or sold by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the indices.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the parties' expectation to continue expanding the index family and to develop additional tools intended to bring greater transparency and benchmarking capabilities to the private markets ecosystem. These statements reflect the parties' current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties—including the ability to develop and launch new products, market acceptance, competition, data availability, regulatory developments, and general market conditions—that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the parties undertake no obligation to update them except as required by law.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Silke Mcguinness

Global Head of Communications

(+1) 415 205 8414

[email protected]

Lemuel Brewster

Americas Communications

(+1) 917-805-1089

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices