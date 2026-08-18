S&P Global Energy's Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) to Address Supply Chain Disruptions and Asia's Evolving Energy Landscape

Asia's premier energy summit brings together 1,500 leaders amid unprecedented market volatility

Key topics: crude supply, maritime trade, upstream regrowth, downstream resilience, biofuels, AI and digitalisation

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Energy will host the 42nd annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) from September 7–10, 2026, at Raffles City Convention Centre in Singapore. This year's event convenes 1,500 global industry leaders to address supply chain disruptions, shifting trade corridors, and the commercial realities of securing energy in a fragmented world.

APPEC is Asia's cornerstone energy event, guiding industry through historic shifts for over four decades. The 2026 edition comes amid real-time recalibration in oil and natural gas sectors, focusing on trade corridor volatility, energy security, and market resilience.

Ms. Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ministry of Trade and Industry for Singapore, will deliver the opening address. More than 180 speakers – including S&P Global Energy specialists – will share insights across oil, natural gas, chemicals, biofuels, and shipping.

"APPEC is where the energy industry of Asia and the world-over meet to exchange critical intelligence. While its convening has guided the industry through many historic shifts across the last four decades, 2026 stands apart," said Dave Ernsberger, President, S&P Global Energy. "This year, theoretical risks have become physical realities, redrawing the trade map and making APPEC's dialogues especially relevant."

To reflect today's market complexities, APPEC 2026 has expanded its program to explore key themes across seven interconnected streams:

Oil Markets: Asia's evolving crude supply map, global balance sheet, sanctions, refining capacity, demand trends

Asia's evolving crude supply map, global balance sheet, sanctions, refining capacity, demand trends Energy Security: LNG supply choices, upstream regrowth, resilience for import-dependent economies

LNG supply choices, upstream regrowth, resilience for import-dependent economies Shipping & Bunker: Maritime trade, freight economics, bunker supply constraints, fuel mix transition

Maritime trade, freight economics, bunker supply constraints, fuel mix transition Trading: Managing price swings, procurement strategies, trader playbook

Managing price swings, procurement strategies, trader playbook AI & Digitalisation: Future trading desks, automation, digital shipping corridors

Future trading desks, automation, digital shipping corridors Chemicals: Portfolio transformation, feedstock pricing, market updates

Portfolio transformation, feedstock pricing, market updates Biofuels: SAF supply chain, feedstock dynamics, policy and procurement

For the complete list of speakers and the latest agenda, visit APPEC 2026 Speakers.

To register, visit APPEC Registration.

Media Accreditation:

Members of the media interested in covering APPEC 2026 must apply for accreditation by emailing [email protected]

Media Contacts:

May Kek, S&P Global Energy, +65-93737164, [email protected]

About S&P Global Energy

At S&P Global Energy, our comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make superior decisions and create long-term, sustainable value. Our four core capabilities are: Platts for pricing and news; CERA for research and advisory; Horizons for energy expansion and sustainability solutions; and Events for industry collaboration.

S&P Global Energy is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. Learn more at www.spglobal.com/energy

SOURCE S&P Global Energy