S&P Global Ratings: More than half of Stablecoin Stability Assessments are adequate or above

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Ratings, the world's leading provider of independent credit ratings, today announced that six of the 11 stablecoins covered by its Stablecoin Stability Assessments (SSAs) have an adequate or above ability to maintain their peg to the fiat currency. Over the past three quarters, S&P Global Ratings revised two of its 11 SSAs to a weaker level, while the other nine SSAs remained unchanged.

"SSAs reflect our view of a stablecoin's ability to maintain its peg to a fiat currency or a basket of currencies," said Mohamed Damak, Digital Assets Analyst, S&P Global Ratings. "Stablecoins can face risks that lead to de-pegging. With over half of our assessments now at adequate or above, we are seeing stronger asset quality and good risk management practices among some issuers. However, significant differences remain across stablecoins which can increase the risk of de-pegging."

Factors That Inform The 1-5 Assessment

S&P Global Ratings launched SSAs in December 2023 to help bring transparency to stablecoin risks by assessing peg stability, liquidity, and other key indicators.

The asset strength of the stablecoin reflects the underlying assets' exposure to credit, market, custody, and other risks. S&P Global Ratings also considers the degree of overcollateralization, the robustness of liquidation mechanisms where they exist, and the adequacy of reserve funds. These factors inform the asset assessment, which ranges from 1 (very strong) to 5 (weak).

SSAs build on these asset assessments. Additionally, they consider governance, the legal and regulatory framework, redeemability and liquidity, technology and third-party dependencies, and the issuer's track record. This may result in an adjustment and means the SSA can be in line with or lower than the asset assessment.

S&P Global Ratings' SSAs comprise five levels: 1 (very strong), 2 (strong), 3 (adequate), 4 (constrained), and 5 (weak). For more information on S&P Global Ratings' analytical approach, see: https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/regulatory/article/231128-framework-for-stablecoin-stability-assessments-s12897686

S&P Global Ratings' Current SSAs

Euro Coin (EURC): 2 (strong) as of Dec.19, 2025 (previously: 2 on Jan. 17, 2025)

2 (strong) as of Dec.19, 2025 (previously: 2 on Jan. 17, 2025) USD Coin (USDC): 2 (strong) as of Dec. 18, 2025 (previously: 2 on Dec. 19, 2024)

2 (strong) as of Dec. 18, 2025 (previously: 2 on Dec. 19, 2024) Global Dollar (USDG): 2 (strong) as of Feb. 12, 2026 (first assessment)

2 (strong) as of Feb. 12, 2026 (first assessment) Paxos USD (USDP): 2 (strong) as of Dec. 1, 2025 (previously: 2 on Nov. 26, 2024)

2 (strong) as of Dec. 1, 2025 (previously: 2 on Nov. 26, 2024) Gemini USD (GUSD): 3 (adequate) as of Dec. 3, 2025 (previously: 2 on Dec. 4, 2024)

3 (adequate) as of Dec. 3, 2025 (previously: 2 on Dec. 4, 2024) EUR Convertible (EURCV): 3 (adequate) as of Dec. 5, 2025 (previously: 3 on Jan. 6, 2025)

3 (adequate) as of Dec. 5, 2025 (previously: 3 on Jan. 6, 2025) First Digital USD (FDUSD): 4 (constrained) as of Nov. 25, 2025 (previously: 4 on Dec. 3, 2024)

4 (constrained) as of Nov. 25, 2025 (previously: 4 on Dec. 3, 2024) Sky Dollar/Dai Stablecoin (USDS/DAI): 4 (constrained) as of Dec. 8, 2025 (previously: 4 on Dec. 17, 2024)

4 (constrained) as of Dec. 8, 2025 (previously: 4 on Dec. 17, 2024) Tether (USDT): 5 (weak) as of Nov. 26, 2025 (previously: 4 on Dec. 3, 2024)

5 (weak) as of Nov. 26, 2025 (previously: 4 on Dec. 3, 2024) TrueUSD (TUSD): 5 (weak) as of Nov. 14, 2025 (previously: 5 on Nov. 22, 2024)

5 (weak) as of Nov. 14, 2025 (previously: 5 on Nov. 22, 2024) Ethena USD (USDe): 5 (weak) as of Jan. 14, 2026 (previously: 5 on Jan. 16, 2025)

For further details, see https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research-insights/sector-intelligence/interactives/stablecoin-stability-assessments.

Leading In Digital Assets

As digital assets move further into the financial mainstream, S&P Global Ratings provides independent opinions that help market participants assess risk, make informed decisions, and identify opportunities. The business combines decades of experience in traditional finance with an increasing track record in digital assets. Recent milestones include:

June 2026: S&P Global Ratings was named Best Digital Asset Ratings & Analytics Provider at the BeInCrypto x Proof of Talk Institutional 100 Awards 2026.

February 2026: S&P Global Ratings assigned its first rating on a structured finance transaction backed by bitcoin .

October 2025: S&P Global Ratings partnered with Chainlink to bring its SSAs on-chain.

August 2025: S&P Global Ratings was the first rating agency to assign a rating on a decentralized finance protocol (Sky Protocol, rated 'B-/Stable').

S&P Global Ratings assigned ratings on several digital bonds issued across sovereigns, financial institutions, and corporates, including KfW's distributed ledger-based bond.

For more information on S&P Global Ratings' digital assets capabilities, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/products/solutions/digital-assets

Media Contact:

Russell Gerry

Communications Director

S&P Global

+44 20 7176 3569

[email protected]

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At S&P Global Ratings, our analyst-driven credit ratings, research, and sustainable finance opinions provide critical insights that are essential to translating complexity into clarity so market participants can unlock opportunities and make decisions with conviction. By bringing transparency to the market through high-quality independent opinions on creditworthiness, we enable growth across a wide variety of organizations, including businesses, governments, and institutions. S&P Global Ratings is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). Learn more at www.spglobal.com/ratings

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SOURCE S&P Global Ratings