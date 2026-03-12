S&P Global Ratings Forecasts Global Sustainable Bond Market Will Consolidate In 2026 with Issuance Levels at $800-900 billion

Global sustainable bond issuance is set to level off at $800 billion-$900 billion in 2026, signalling a shift from rapid growth to market consolidation.

Regional trends diverge. Europe remains the largest market, issuance in the U.S. slows, and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East sustain activity.

LONDON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of rapid growth, the global sustainable bond market is entering a new phase, according to a new series of sustainable bond outlooks from S&P Global Ratings. Issuance should stabilize at $800 billion-$900 billion in 2026 as regional trends diverge and the market matures.

"The era of rapid expansion is giving way to a period of measured growth. Issuers contend with rising debt maturities, shifting policy priorities, and a more competitive capital market," said Patrice Cochelin, Managing Director, Sustainability Methodology and Research, at S&P Global Ratings.

The series highlights that sustainable bond markets are still expanding, but slower and more strategically. Analysts expect the market will focus less on growth and more on credibility, transparency, and measurable outcomes.

This report does not constitute a rating action.

