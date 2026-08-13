Space Kinetic Awarded $50M by Space Force for Space Maneuverability and Space Architecture Technology

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Kinetic has been awarded a $50 million contract award from the United States Space Force for technology development, the largest award in the company's history.

"Our goal is to rethink the foundational assumptions for our most important space missions, and to do that we're approaching the hardest problems from totally new first principles. This program marks a significant step forward for our team and our technology, advancing our efforts as our capabilities move into its next phase," said Ryan Sullivan, co-founder and CEO of Space Kinetic. "We are focused on bringing paradigm-shifting advantages to our US Government partners."

From Space Kinetic Co-Founder, CTO & President Scott Ziegler said, "We have a mission to make the space domain more secure and more prosperous and this technology will enable us to 'boldly go' into the era of abundant space maneuver."

The award is among the largest granted to a company at Space Kinetic's stage and reflects a broader shift in how the Pentagon is approaching space acquisition. The Space Force is increasingly relying on venture-backed companies and rapid acquisition pathways to accelerate emerging space capabilities, using mechanisms like STRATFI (Strategic Funding Increase) agreements and OTAs (Other Transaction Authority) to accelerate operational deployment. Space Kinetic reflects the growing role venture-backed startups are playing in national security space programs.

About Space Kinetic

Space Kinetic is a venture-backed space technology company building a revolutionary architecture for dual use space missions. The company's Whirlwind platform enables the deployment of low-cost, ruggedized micro-satellites from a host spacecraft at high velocities without using consumable fuel, enabling extreme maneuverability and a new class of low-cost, highly capable space vehicles. For more information, visit www.spacekinetic.com.

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SOURCE Space Kinetic Corp.