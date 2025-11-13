Space Kinetic Awarded DARPA Contract to Advance Asymmetric Missile Defense Architecture

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Kinetic has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to accelerate the development of its groundbreaking architecture for asymmetric space-based missile defense. This award marks a significant milestone in Space Kinetic's mission to deliver game-changing solutions for missile defense and space superiority that win at scale and on the margin.

Under this contract, Space Kinetic will further refine its 'one-to-many' missile defense constellation architecture while upgrading core hardware required for both missile defense and space superiority operations. This effort underscores Space Kinetic's commitment to delivering disruptive capabilities on timelines that meet an increasingly urgent threat landscape.

From Space Kinetic co-founder Ryan Sullivan: "Space Kinetic is committed to building a new paradigm for space operations -- one that provides the United States with technological surprise across our most urgent national security priorities in the domain. We're thrilled to be working with DARPA on this effort and look forward to building on the foundation we have set on asymmetric space-based missile defense over the past 18 months"

About Space Kinetic:

Space Kinetic is a venture-backed startup focused on delivering asymmetric space-based capabilities to support key national security missions. In a contested space domain and proliferated threat environment, the United States requires architectures that move beyond 'one-to-one' and enable 'one-to-many' — and Space Kinetic is committed to building that new architecture. From Golden Dome to xGEO operations, our foundational technology is designed to knock down the long-standing economic and operational barriers that have held back our most urgent national security priorities.

