Spark Biomedical to Present Acute Stress Reaction, Anxiety, and Sleep Data at 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium

Company will present two scientific posters examining the operational and readiness applications of its tAN® platform, marking a key step in Spark's expansion into the military-ready and first responder space

DALLAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Biomedical, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company announced its participation in the 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS), taking place August 3–6 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The company will present two scientific posters exploring applications of its transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation (tAN®) platform for cognitive performance and sleep in operational and military health contexts.

Michael Darrow, PhD, Spark's Director of Research Innovations, will present "Enhancing Warfighter Readiness with Wearable Auricular Neurostimulation: Development and Clinical Evaluation." The poster examines how Spark's military grade device, HAWK, powered by tAN®, reduces perceived stress and associated physiological biomarkers.

Navid Khodaparast, PhD, Spark's Chief Science Officer will present "Anxiety and Sleep in first responders: Wearable Auricular Neurostimulation to Improve Stress Resilience and Sleep in First Responders: Decentralized Clinical Trial Results" The poster will demonstrate how daily tAN® sessions in first responders can significantly reduce anxiety, improve sleep quality, and overall wellbeing.

MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific conference dedicated to military medical research, bringing together military, federal, and civilian researchers to advance the health and readiness of service members. Spark's presence at MHSRS reflects a strategic expansion of its tAN® platform beyond clinical and consumer settings into the military-ready space, extending the company's research base to the operational demands of service members and first responders.

"Readiness starts with resilience," said Navid Khodaparast, PhD, Chief Science Officer of Spark Biomedical. "Our research demonstrates how non-invasive auricular neurostimulation may help reduce stress, improve sleep, and support the health and performance of service members and first responders."

About Spark Biomedical

Spark Biomedical is a commercial-stage medical device company developing wearable bioelectronic therapies powered by its proprietary transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation (tAN®) platform. The company is advancing applications across Neuro-Behavioral Health, Neuro-Vascular, and Neuro-Immune conditions. Spark is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.sparkbiomedical.com.

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SOURCE Spark Biomedical