Sparkling juices market to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sparkling juices market size is estimated to grow by USD 920.29 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are driving market growth. Over the past two decades, there has been a significant shift in the lifestyles and dietary preferences of consumers. The working population prefers healthy, on-the-go convenience beverages such as sparkling juices. Therefore, the demand for on-the-go foods and beverages at local fast-food chains and shops has increased in urban areas. These factors will increase the demand for sparkling juices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sparkling Juices Market 2023-2027

The fluctuating prices of raw materials are challenging market growth. Sparkling juices are generally made of fruits, carbonated water, sugar, and other components. The rise in the cost of raw materials increases the production cost of sparkling juices. Weather conditions, national emergencies, natural catastrophes, supply shortages, and other unforeseen events impact the availability of raw materials. These factors increase consumers' purchasing decisions, which impacts manufacturers' performance. Therefore, the volatility in the prices of raw materials may hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Sparkling juices market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (sparkling juice drinks, hundred percent sparkling juice, and sparkling juices from nectar) and distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, on-trade, independent retailers, convenience stores, and others).

The sparkling juice drinks segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment has witnessed significant product innovations during the past few years. Companies have introduced new varieties of sparkling juice drinks that meet the health and wellness demands of consumers. For instance, The Coca-Cola Co. introduced Minute Maid Apple Sparkle to attract new consumers and strengthen its product range. Factors such as increasing advertising, a growing preference for portable meals, and busy lifestyles will lead to the growth of the segment in the long term.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global sparkling juices market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sparkling juices market.

Europe is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in this region is expected to grow at a moderate rate owing to health concerns related to the high sugar content of many juices. Sparkling juices are often consumed with breakfast and snacks. Vendors in the region are focusing on new product offerings, such as cold-pressed and high-pressure processed sparkling juices, which are priced higher than conventional juices. This, in turn, will boost their profit margins during the forecast period. They are also developing low-calorie and sugar-free products to cater to the demands of health-conscious consumers. These factors are projected to drive the regional market's growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-

wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a

sample report

Sparkling juices market – Vendor analysis

The report includes a detailed analysis of key market vendors, including Apple and Eve LLC, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Cawston Press Ltd., ENVASADOS EVA SA, Good Juicery, Juice and World, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kristian Regale Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Shloer, The Coca Cola Co., The J.M Smucker Co., The S. Martinelli and Company, and Welch Foods Inc.

Sparkling juices market – Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing prominence of private-label brands is a leading trend in the market.

is a leading trend in the market. Various retailers offer different types of sparkling juices under their private-label brands to boost profitability.

Prominent global retailers have created their own brands of sparkling juices to capitalize on the growing demand for sparkling drinks.

Moreover, private-label products are priced less than brand-name products.

Supermarket chains devote more shelf space to their private-label products and engage in various in-house marketing and promotional efforts.

Therefore, the demand for private-label brands is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

Insights on market trends, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to

2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this sparkling juices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Sparkling Juices Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Sparkling Juices Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Sparkling Juices Market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Sparkling Juices Market vendors

The juices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 104.21 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fruit juices, vegetable juices, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The aloe vera juice market is projected to grow by USD 748.24 million with a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers aloe vera juice market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Sparkling Juices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 920.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.66 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Apple and Eve LLC, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Cawston Press Ltd., ENVASADOS EVA SA, Good Juicery, Juice and World, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kristian Regale Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Shloer, The Coca Cola Co., The J.M Smucker Co., The S. Martinelli and Company, and Welch Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sparkling juices market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global sparkling juices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Sparkling juice drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Sparkling juice drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sparkling juice drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Sparkling juice drinks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sparkling juice drinks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hundred percent sparkling juice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hundred percent sparkling juice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hundred percent sparkling juice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hundred percent sparkling juice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hundred percent sparkling juice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Sparkling juices from nectar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Sparkling juices from nectar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sparkling juices from nectar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Sparkling juices from nectar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Sparkling juices from nectar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Independent retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Independent retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Independent retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Independent retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Independent retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Apple and Eve LLC

Exhibit 127: Apple and Eve LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Apple and Eve LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Apple and Eve LLC - Key offerings

12.4 AriZona Beverages USA LLC

LLC Exhibit 130: AriZona Beverages USA LLC - Overview

LLC - Overview

Exhibit 131: AriZona Beverages USA LLC - Product / Service

LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 132: AriZona Beverages USA LLC - Key news

LLC - Key news

Exhibit 133: AriZona Beverages USA LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 134: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Cawston Press Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Cawston Press Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Cawston Press Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Cawston Press Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 ENVASADOS EVA SA

Exhibit 141: ENVASADOS EVA SA - Overview



Exhibit 142: ENVASADOS EVA SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: ENVASADOS EVA SA - Key offerings

12.8 Juice and World

Exhibit 144: Juice and World - Overview



Exhibit 145: Juice and World - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Juice and World - Key offerings

12.9 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Exhibit 147: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Kristian Regale Inc.

Exhibit 152: Kristian Regale Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Kristian Regale Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Kristian Regale Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Nestle SA

Exhibit 155: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 156: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 158: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.12 Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

Exhibit 160: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 163: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 166: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 168: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 169: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 171: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

12.15 The J.M Smucker Co.

Exhibit 173: The J.M Smucker Co. - Overview



Exhibit 174: The J.M Smucker Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: The J.M Smucker Co. - Key news



Exhibit 176: The J.M Smucker Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: The J.M Smucker Co. - Segment focus

12.16 The S. Martinelli and Company

Exhibit 178: The S. Martinelli and Company - Overview



Exhibit 179: The S. Martinelli and Company - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: The S. Martinelli and Company - Key offerings

12.17 Welch Foods Inc.

Exhibit 181: Welch Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Welch Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: Welch Foods Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

