Sparrow Live Presents: A Concert for Equity in the Arts, benefitting Sphinx and hosted by Bass Morris Robinson

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparrow Live is pleased to announce that tickets are available for A Concert for Equity in the Arts - a benefit concert showcasing diversity in classical music. The concert, a livestream on Sunday, October 25th at 3pm ET, will be hosted by Morris Robinson, an American bass opera singer who has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala, the Sydney Opera House, and more. The evening will support Sphinx - a social justice organization dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts.

"The existing infrastructure of the classical world reinforces the status quo, which comes down to a lack of diversity in the classical field. We believe in creating a better, more vibrant and equitable community for ourselves and future generations," said Fran Rogers, CEO, Sparrow Live. "We are excited that world-class artists have stepped forward to support an amazing organization, Sphinx, which promises a stronger future for the whole field. We believe that artists and audiences - together - can create a more equitable, just future."

The Sphinx Organization is dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. "Sphinx programs reach more than 100,000 students and artists as well as live and broadcast audiences of more than two million annually," said president and artistic director Afa S. Dworkin. "We are working to build a pipeline that develops and supports diversity and inclusion in classical music at every level - from music education to the repertoire being performed, and the leadership itself. The lineup for this concert reflects exactly what we are working for in the future of the classical field."

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are now available for A Concert for Equity in the Arts on sparrowlive.com. All proceeds from this concert will benefit the Sphinx Organization. The concert will be streamed live on October 25 at 3pm ET, and will be available for viewing for 24 hours after the concert to ticket holders. If you would like to be part of this benefit concert as a sponsor or performer, please contact [email protected].

