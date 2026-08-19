Spatial Intelligence Company, Schemata Expands Cybersecurity Team with Search for Next Security Engineer

New Hire Search is the Latest in the Company's Ongoing Cybersecurity Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schemata, the company pioneering spatial intelligence by connecting AI to the physical world, announced today the opening of a search for its next Security Engineer. This will be an important addition to the company's overall cybersecurity strategy.

"Schemata is a company focused on providing spatial intelligence into real-world 3D models for the purpose of creating hyper-realistic and safe training scenarios for personnel in high-risk or otherwise difficult-to-emulate environments, from the military to blue-collar industries," said James Brown, CEO of Schemata. "With clients such as the U.S. Air Force, cybersecurity goes beyond a necessity. Our clients need their work with us to stay private; with that in mind, we approach cybersecurity as an extension of what we do. This position will play a key role in shaping how we continuously adapt to keep our clients safe and bad actors at bay."

For this position, Schemata is looking for a highly skilled Security Engineer to join its team as it scales from early product traction to broader customer adoption. Schemata takes a human-first approach to reviewing all applications that come in.

Core responsibilities include:

Define and review security architecture as it pertains to crucial infrastructure such as identity, authorization, encryption, and logging.

Red team our AI systems for the OWASP LLM Top 10

Implement continuous security monitoring

Run detection and response for security-related events

Ensure compliance with CMMC Level 2 and SOC2 standards

"This is an incredible position for the right person, looking to work with a company in an exciting new space, where a strong cybersecurity front is critical to its continued success," said Huy Nguyen, CTO of Schemata. "We are looking for someone who is looking for a position that lets them have a hands-on role in building the future of spatial intelligence in a secure and compliant fashion."

The search for a new security engineer is only the latest move in Schemata's ongoing commitment to ensuring reliable cybersecurity initiatives that protect their client's data. Over the past few months, Schemata has opened a vulnerability disclosure program (VDP), matured its security program towards CMMC Level 2 requirements, and engaged a third-party pentest partner to run alongside the company's new AI pen-testing procedures. They are currently in the process of achieving a third-party CMMC Level 2 certification, which should be complete by the end of the year.

Looking forward to the rest of 2026 into early 2027, Schemata will be implementing AI-specific red-teaming (OWASP LLM Top 10 / MITRE ATLAS-aligned), which is planned alongside this new hire. In the immediate future, it is expected that the company will gain additional SOC2/ISO 27001 compliance and full AWS GovCloud migration next month. More information on these initiatives will be released as they reach fruition. The addition of a new security engineer will play a critical role in these initiatives.

For any qualified cybersecurity professional, it is an exciting time to join Schemata.

Those interested in applying for the Security Engineer position at Schemata should go HERE for more information on the role.

About Schemata:

Schemata is pioneering spatial intelligence by connecting AI to the physical world. We rapidly transform real-world systems like vehicles, equipment, facilities, and energy infrastructure into photorealistic, interactive 3D environments paired with an AI Instructor. This enables DoD and commercial teams to replace static work instructions, operating manuals, and legacy courseware with dynamic, immersive learning and decision-support experiences. Our AI-native 3D pipeline captures, renders, and semantically segments physical assets in a fraction of the time, unlocking scalable knowledge transfer, faster onboarding, and improved operational readiness across mission-critical environments.

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SOURCE Schemata, Inc.