SpeakON Drops Pro Subscription: All AI Features Now Included Free with Hardware Purchase

SpeakON retires its monthly software plan, bundling unlimited AI voice-to-text capabilities into the hardware at no additional cost

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeakON today announced a significant shift in its business model: the company is retiring its Pro subscription plan and making all current AI-powered software features available free of charge to hardware owners. Effective immediately, anyone who purchases the SpeakON device receives unlimited access to the full suite of AI features, including Auto Format, Style, Translation, Voice Edits, and Dictionary with no recurring fees.

Previously, SpeakON device owners needed a separate Pro subscription ($89/year or $10/month) to unlock unlimited AI processing. Under the new model, the hardware purchase is the only payment required. All current AI capabilities are included at no extra cost.

"We listened to our users. They told us: I already bought the device, why am I still paying monthly to use it?" said Ryan Zhang, CEO at SpeakON. "Considering this, starting today, if you own the hardware, the AI is yours. No subscription, no extra charge."

What's Changing



Before Now Hardware purchase Required Required AI software features Required Pro subscription ($89/yr or $10/mo) Included free with hardware Usage limits Hardware owners: 5,000 words/week; Pro: unlimited Hardware owners: unlimited

For users without hardware, SpeakON continues to offer a free software-only tier through its iOS keyboard extension, with all AI features available at up to 2,000 words per week.

Why the Change

We built SpeakON to help people communicate more easily. The more we watched our users, the clearer it became: SpeakON was built to let you speak instead of type. But asking people who already bought the device to keep paying every month to access its core features didn't feel right. So we're removing the subscription paywall for SpeakON device owners. A subscription paywall stood between hardware owners and the full set of tools designed to help them.

By removing that barrier, we're making sure every SpeakON user can use every feature from day one—so SpeakON can do what it was built to do: help people turn their thoughts into text, effortlessly.

AI Features Included with Hardware

All current AI capabilities are now included at no additional cost for hardware owners:

Auto Format: Automatically removes filler words (um, uh, like, you know) and eliminates repetitions, producing clean text from casual speech.

Automatically removes filler words (um, uh, like, you know) and eliminates repetitions, producing clean text from casual speech. Style : Four output modes, Natural (auto format only), Friendly (warmer and more natural), Professional (clearer, polished, and work-appropriate), and Concise (shorter while preserving intent), letting users shape how their speech appears as text.

: Four output modes, Natural (auto format only), Friendly (warmer and more natural), Professional (clearer, polished, and work-appropriate), and Concise (shorter while preserving intent), letting users shape how their speech appears as text. Translation: Speak in one language, output text in another. Supports all major languages.

Speak in one language, output text in another. Supports all major languages. Voice Edits: Make corrections and adjustments to transcribed text using voice commands.

Make corrections and adjustments to transcribed text using voice commands. Dictionary: Custom vocabulary recognition for proper nouns and industry-specific terms.

About the SpeakON Device

The SpeakON device is a magnetic accessory that attaches to the back of an iPhone. It features a dedicated microphone and a single physical button: press, speak, release. The AI processes speech and outputs polished text directly into whatever app is active: email, messaging, notes, or any text field.

No phone nearby? No Wi-Fi? No problem. The device keeps recording on its own and syncs everything back to your iPhone once reconnected—so you never lose a thought.

Looking Ahead

SpeakON is developing additional capabilities:

Snap Notes — automatic structuring of voice recordings into formatted notes.

— automatic structuring of voice recordings into formatted notes. Agent Actions — voice-triggered AI task execution. Pricing and access details will be shared at a later date.

Today's announcement covers all currently available features. Future capabilities may be offered under separate terms.

Availability

The new pricing is effective immediately for all new and existing hardware owners. Existing Pro subscribers with hardware will have their subscriptions canceled automatically and receive a prorated refund. The SpeakON device is available at speakon.app.

About SpeakON

SpeakON transforms spoken words into polished text in any app, in any tone, in multiple languages. Learn more at speakon.app.

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SOURCE SpeakON