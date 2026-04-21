SpeakON Launches the First MagSafe AI Button Built to Replace Phone Typing

One press between thought and word—for people whose words move things

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeakON today announced the launch of its MagSafe AI button, now available in the United States. A MagSafe button that attaches to the back of an iPhone, paired with an AI app: press it, speak naturally, and the finished text appears directly in whatever app is open. No copy-paste. No switching screens. Arrives ready to send.

The moment between a clear thought and a well-written message has always had a gap. On a phone, that gap is friction—the tap, the switch, and the simplification that happens when the channel limits the thought. SpeakON closes that gap at the hardware level. The button is the interface. One press, and you're already speaking.

"Your clearest thought arrives exactly when you can't type," said Ryan Zhang, Founder and CEO of SpeakON. "We built the product so that moment doesn't disappear."

Not Just a Faster Way to Speak

The AI layer — running through the companion iOS app — handles the gap between how people actually speak and how they need to sound in writing. Filler words, self-corrections, mid-sentence pivots, and informal phrasing are automatically refined into structured, polished output. The result arrives directly in the active app, whether that's Slack, Gmail, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, or anywhere else — no audio stored, ever.

Most tools deliver what you said. SpeakON delivers what you meant to send.

Existing tools, whether built into the keyboard or offered as standalone apps, still require you to tap, switch, or navigate before you can speak. SpeakON eliminates that friction at the hardware level. The physical button is the interface: press, speak, and polished text arrives in whatever app is open.

Say It. The Right Version Arrives

SpeakON's tone engine, Attune, lets you choose how your output sounds — Casual, Professional, or Formal. The same spoken input, refined to match the moment."

You say: "Tell Sarah the meeting's been moved, I'll send the new invite."

Arrives in Gmail: "Hi Sarah, just a quick note — our meeting has been rescheduled. I'll send the updated calendar invite shortly."

Available at Launch

Smart Polish — Raw, unfiltered speech arrives as clear, well-structured text. Filler words, run-ons, and mid-sentence corrections are handled automatically.

Raw, unfiltered speech arrives as clear, well-structured text. Filler words, run-ons, and mid-sentence corrections are handled automatically. Attune — Context-aware tone engine with four modes: Off, Casual, Cordial, and Formal. Adapts output register to the active app.

Context-aware tone engine with four modes: Off, Casual, Cordial, and Formal. Adapts output register to the active app. Smart List — Detects structural intent in voice and converts spoken thoughts into organized lists, to-dos, or action items.

Detects structural intent in voice and converts spoken thoughts into organized lists, to-dos, or action items. Translation — Speak in one language, output in another. Real-time multilingual output.

Attaches magnetically to any MagSafe-compatible iPhone (iPhone 12 and above). Dedicated microphone, independent of the iPhone's system mic. Under 26.5g. USB-C fast charging.

Coming Late April

Refine — Post-output voice editing.

Post-output voice editing. Dictionary — Personal vocabulary layer for names, terms, and preferred spellings.

Availability

SpeakON is available now in the United States at speakon.app, with the companion app on the App Store.

To mark its U.S. launch, SpeakON has commissioned its debut commercial with Sandwich — the creative studio behind some of the most recognized brand ads in the industry.

About SpeakON

SpeakON builds hardware-software interfaces designed to close the gap between thought and execution. Its first product, a MagSafe AI button for iPhone, captures natural speech and delivers polished, context-aware text directly into any active app. SpeakON is SOC-2 Type 2 certified, HIPAA-compliant, and GDPR-compliant. Founded by Ryan Zhang and headquartered in Singapore, SpeakON is available now in the United States at speakon.app, with the companion app on the App Store.

Media Contact

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SOURCE SpeakON