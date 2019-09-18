Special Edition Of Weed Talk Live To Air In Conjunction With First Annual Boston Cannabis Week

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Cannabis Media (PCM), the cannabis industry's first live streaming digital news network, announced today it will air a special edition of its flagship program, Weed Talk Live, as part of the inaugural Boston Cannabis Week. The lineup includes a number of very special guests to discuss the latest hot-button issues in marijuana, including:

Bruce Linton , former CEO and co-founder of Canopy Growth, the world's largest cannabis company, will talk about investments he's made since being fired and what his next move is.

, former CEO and co-founder of Canopy Growth, the world's largest cannabis company, will talk about investments he's made since being fired and what his next move is. Roger Berkowitz , CEO of Legal Seafood, will share his take on the seafood company's controversial marijuana-themed marketing campaign dubbed "Welcome to Legal."

CEO of Legal Seafood, will share his take on the seafood company's controversial marijuana-themed marketing campaign dubbed "Welcome to Legal." Chris Liska , Chief Science Officer from ACS Dispensary in Bridgewater will talk about how he makes concentrate and what goes in it for their patients.

Chief Science Officer from ACS Dispensary in will talk about how he makes concentrate and what goes in it for their patients. Dr. Jordan Tishler , a physician who has a cannabis-focused medical practice, will call in to talk about the emerging vaping crisis.

, a physician who has a cannabis-focused medical practice, will call in to talk about the emerging vaping crisis. Phil Wolf , CEO of Cultivating Spirits and cofounder and CEO of the Cannabis Wedding Expo, will be join via phone with a preview of Cannabis Wedding Expo coming to Boston next month.

"We are excited to launch such a great show, with a great lineup of guests This will be two hours of informative conversation on all things cannabis." said Jimmy Young, co-host of Weed Talk Live.

The special edition of Weed Talk Live airs this Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 8-10pm. It will be live streamed from the Mike Zotos Performer T studios in downtown Quincy. Audiences can tune-in to watch or listen via the following channels:

About Pro Cannabis Media

Pro Cannabis Media is a group of like-minded companies from the media world including CLNS Media, Cannabis.net, Green Flower, MJ Headline News, Sensi Magazine, Weedmaps, and Leafly. The National Cannabis Risk Management Association is a supporter of the Pro Cannabis Media group and their production team is a partner of their association. Of course if you can't watch or listen live, it will be available on demand on the procannabismedia.com website.

About Co-Hosts Jimmy Young and Curt Dalton

Jimmy Young is a former Talk Show on NECN where he anchored his own sports show, and delivered that network's first-ever sports report in 1992. A 40-year veteran of a number of sports talk shows in New England, Young used to talk about Brady, Bledsoe, Clemens and Bird, and whether the Bruins will win the Stanley Cup, but now it's all about cannabis, the law, the stigma, the business, the medicine, and the challenges of regulating a product that's been prohibited for 80 years. Everyone has an opinion about cannabis, and it's a hotly debated subject on all the Presidential debates and in daily discussions in Washington, DC.

Co-host Curt Dalton is the founder of Cannabis.net, the one-stop website for all things weed. He's another Bay State native, who. in 4 years, has built one of the nation's most popular cannabis websites for information, news, education, and entertainment. He's interviewed the biggest names in the industry, attended international cannabis shows, and has edited over 3,000 stories and interviews for the website. Curt is a lifelong entrepreneur in the Tech space and has seen the emergence of legal cannabis as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He has built, Cannabis.net into one of the largest cannabis websites in the world!

