Specialty Coffee Shops Market to grow by USD 39.17 billion from 2022 to 2027|North America to account for 32% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty coffee shops market size is estimated to grow by USD 39.17 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of coffee. The increasing consumption of coffee is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global specialty coffee shops market. The growing demand for specialty coffees has led to growth opportunities for the vendors in the market. As a result, suppliers are focusing on diversifying products, introducing new flavors, and expanding brands to increase sales. Coffee consumption in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil is also increasing at a remarkable rate. Therefore, increasing global coffee consumption is expected to drive demand for specialty coffees during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2023-2027

The specialty coffee shops market covers the following areas:

The report on the specialty coffee shops market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

The increasing popularity of coffee among Millennials is an emerging trend shaping the global specialty coffee shops market. Millennials tend to spend more on premium beverage brands than the rest of the population. They also want to experiment with new drinks, new brands, and new flavors. Therefore, manufacturers are trying to understand the tastes and preferences of Millennials and are targeting many offers for this generation. Millennials also tend to be more social, especially in cafes. This has led to an increase in the number of coffee shops, which has further strengthened the market. Furthermore, specialty cafes offer a variety of means to attract customers. For example, specialty cafes offer Wi-Fi and air conditioning, which can help increase sales. These factors are expected to increase the popularity of coffee as well as specialty coffee globally during the forecast period.

The fluctuating prices of coffee beans are a major challenge hindering the growth of the global specialty coffee shops market. Various factors, such as the gap between supply and demand for coffee, reduced production of green coffee, unfavorable weather conditions, and high labor costs, lead to fluctuations in the price of green coffee. The gap between supply and demand for coffee beans is getting bigger and bigger; increasing input material prices not only increases costs but also reduces the profit margins of producers. In addition, raw material suppliers can price their products at competitive and differentiated rates. Therefore, the volatile coffee bean prices are expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (independent coffee shops and chain coffee shops), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the independent coffee shops segment will be significant for the market's growth during the forecast period. An independent coffee shop is a coffee shop operating in fewer than five locations. The global independent specialty coffee shop segment is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. Growth in the segment is expected to be driven primarily by growth in the number of gourmet cafes globally. The growing popularity of gourmet and specialty cafes among urban populations leads to the expansion of the supplier's business to serve the needs of people in developed countries. Independent cafes are struggling to compete with large multinational brands that are aggressively expanding. As a result, the independent coffee shops segment is expected to experience a rapid growth rate in the market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters



Companies Mentioned

Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.

BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Inc.

Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Caffe Nero Group Ltd.

Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc.

Coffee Beanery

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Costa Ltd.

Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd.

Ediya Co. Ltd.

Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd.

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV

Inspire Brands Inc.

Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

La Colombe Torrefaction Inc.

Luckin Coffee Inc.

McDonald Corp.

MTY Food Group Inc

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Starbucks Co.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.: The company offers specialty coffee shops for choco affair range including boxes, slabs, and pouches with the taste of pure cocoa.

The company offers specialty coffee shops for choco affair range including boxes, slabs, and pouches with the taste of pure cocoa. Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd.: The company offers specialty coffee shops to gain a big share of the ever-growing coffee consumption market.

The company offers specialty coffee shops to gain a big share of the ever-growing coffee consumption market. Coffeebeanery: The company offers specialty coffee shops for flavored coffee.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The roast and ground coffee market size is expected to increase by USD 27.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (coffee pods and coffee beans/ robusta coffee/ espresso-based beverages), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising popularity of coffee among millennials is notably driving the roast and ground coffee market growth.

The home coffee grinding machines market size is expected to increase by USD 184.81 million. from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers home coffee grinding machines market segmentation by application (automatic and others), product (electric burr grinder, electric blade grinder, and manual grinder), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Product development and innovation are notably driving the home coffee grinding machines market growth.

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Inc., Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc., Coffee Beanery, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Costa Ltd., Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd., Ediya Co. Ltd., Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd., Grupo Herdez SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., La Colombe Torrefaction Inc., Luckin Coffee Inc., McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc., and Starbucks Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global specialty coffee shops market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.

12.4 Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

12.5 Caffe Nero Group Ltd.

12.6 Coffee Beanery

12.7 Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

12.8 Costa Ltd.

12.9 Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd.

12.10 Ediya Co. Ltd.

12.11 Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd.

12.12 Inspire Brands Inc.

12.13 Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

12.14 McDonald Corp.

12.15 MTY Food Group Inc

12.16 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

12.17 Starbucks Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

