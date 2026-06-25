Specialty Food Association Welcomes New Board Officers and Directors for 2026-2027

Board Chair: Scott Jensen, Kosmos Q

Vice Chair: Dwight Richmond, Town & Country Markets

Treasurer: Harrison Kahn, Vermont Creamery

Secretary: Victoria Ho, Sherpa CPG

Immediate Past Chair: Pierre Abushacra, Firehook

"I'm proud to step into the role of Board Chair and help steer an organization that does so much for its members," said Jensen. "New makers and established brands alike look to SFA for education, resources for growth, and opportunities for connection, and I'm honored to continue the Association's important work in service of those members."

SFA's Board of Directors is responsible for the overall governance of the SFA as a 501(c)(6) tax-exempt organization. Board members are all actively involved in the business or management of SFA member companies in good standing.

SFA also announced that five new Directors have joined the Board: Paul Abbott of Millpress Imports, Carolyn Hardy of Hardy Beverages LLC, Jessie Kimsey of Misfits Market, Alejandro Piasecki of Seal the Seasons, and Bill Zappas of European Imports. Scott Jensen of Kosmos Q and Dwight Richmond of Town & Country Markets were re-elected.

Each of these Directors will serve a three-year term through June 2029.

"We're thrilled to welcome our new Board of Directors and Board Officers for the 2026-2027 term, bringing together deep industry expertise and fresh perspectives to help us shape the future of specialty food," said Bill Lynch, President of SFA. "I'm grateful for every member who took the time to vote this year and for the dedication of our volunteer leaders. With such a strong, engaged member base and the steady leadership of our board, the future of our Association is bright."

Directors who are continuing to serve on the Board in 2026-2027 are:

Class of 2026-2027

Pierre Abushacra, Firehook

Sarah Masoni, Oregon State University Food Innovation Center

James Ren, GoodSAM

Rodd Willis, BeyondBrands

Loralie Holly, Nuevo Garcia Foods

Class of 2027-2028

Heather Brand, GoodPop

Lucia Conejo-Mir, Ines Rosales USA, LLC

Victoria Ho, Sherpa CPG

Harrison Kahn, Vermont Creamery

In addition to the Board of Directors, 35 SFA members were appointed to serve on SFA councils and committees for the 2026-2027 term, helping to guide the Association's approach to priority services and programs such as membership, trade shows, education, buyer engagement, community, inclusion, and belonging, and more.

For more information, visit specialtyfood.com.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $219-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,200 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by producing events, programs, and year-round resources and education. SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire*, and the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also oversees the Good Food Mercantile, Good Food Qualification, and Good Food Awards, celebrating tasty, authentic, responsibly crafted food and the people behind it. The Good Food Awards Seal, found on winning products, assures consumers they've discovered something exceptionally delicious that also supports sustainability and social good. Find out more at Specialtyfood.com, and connect with SFA on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

SOURCE Specialty Food Association