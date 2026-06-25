Specialty Food Association Welcomes New Board Officers and Directors for 2026-2027

News provided bySpecialty Food Association
Jun 25, 2026, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) today announced the dedicated group of industry veterans and new voices who will join its governing board for the 2026-2027 term. Following a voting period in the spring, members of the not-for-profit Association approved the new group of Board Officers and Directors who will help guide the Association as part of its governing board. The new Board of Directors group was announced at SFA's Annual Member Meeting on Thursday, June 25.
The following Directors were appointed as Board Officers for 2026-2027:
- Board Chair: Scott Jensen, Kosmos Q
- Vice Chair: Dwight Richmond, Town & Country Markets
- Treasurer: Harrison Kahn, Vermont Creamery
- Secretary: Victoria Ho, Sherpa CPG
- Immediate Past Chair: Pierre Abushacra, Firehook
"I'm proud to step into the role of Board Chair and help steer an organization that does so much for its members," said Jensen. "New makers and established brands alike look to SFA for education, resources for growth, and opportunities for connection, and I'm honored to continue the Association's important work in service of those members."
SFA's Board of Directors is responsible for the overall governance of the SFA as a 501(c)(6) tax-exempt organization. Board members are all actively involved in the business or management of SFA member companies in good standing.
SFA also announced that five new Directors have joined the Board: Paul Abbott of Millpress Imports, Carolyn Hardy of Hardy Beverages LLC, Jessie Kimsey of Misfits Market, Alejandro Piasecki of Seal the Seasons, and Bill Zappas of European Imports. Scott Jensen of Kosmos Q and Dwight Richmond of Town & Country Markets were re-elected.
Each of these Directors will serve a three-year term through June 2029.
"We're thrilled to welcome our new Board of Directors and Board Officers for the 2026-2027 term, bringing together deep industry expertise and fresh perspectives to help us shape the future of specialty food," said Bill Lynch, President of SFA. "I'm grateful for every member who took the time to vote this year and for the dedication of our volunteer leaders. With such a strong, engaged member base and the steady leadership of our board, the future of our Association is bright."
Directors who are continuing to serve on the Board in 2026-2027 are:
Class of 2026-2027
- Pierre Abushacra, Firehook
- Sarah Masoni, Oregon State University Food Innovation Center
- James Ren, GoodSAM
- Rodd Willis, BeyondBrands
- Loralie Holly, Nuevo Garcia Foods
Class of 2027-2028
- Heather Brand, GoodPop
- Lucia Conejo-Mir, Ines Rosales USA, LLC
- Victoria Ho, Sherpa CPG
- Harrison Kahn, Vermont Creamery
In addition to the Board of Directors, 35 SFA members were appointed to serve on SFA councils and committees for the 2026-2027 term, helping to guide the Association's approach to priority services and programs such as membership, trade shows, education, buyer engagement, community, inclusion, and belonging, and more.
For more information, visit specialtyfood.com.
About the Specialty Food Association
The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $219-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,200 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by producing events, programs, and year-round resources and education. SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire*, and the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also oversees the Good Food Mercantile, Good Food Qualification, and Good Food Awards, celebrating tasty, authentic, responsibly crafted food and the people behind it. The Good Food Awards Seal, found on winning products, assures consumers they've discovered something exceptionally delicious that also supports sustainability and social good. Find out more at Specialtyfood.com, and connect with SFA on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.
SOURCE Specialty Food Association
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