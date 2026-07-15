Specialty Food Association President Bill Lynch to Conclude Tenure in March 2027

Board launches comprehensive national search for the Association's next President

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association today announced that President Bill Lynch has informed SFA's Board of Directors that he will conclude his tenure at the end of his current term in March 2027. Lynch will continue serving as President through the end of March 2027, supporting the Board and staff and ensuring business continuity throughout the transition.

Lynch has served the Specialty Food Association for more than 25 years and has been President since 2020. He led the organization through a period of significant change, recovery, and growth. Under his leadership, SFA rebuilt the Fancy Food Shows following the pandemic, restored their momentum as industry-leading events, and reimagined the winter show as the Winter FancyFaire. The Association also expanded its reach through the acquisition and integration of the Good Food Foundation, strengthened its position as the leading trade association for the specialty food industry, and delivered meaningful growth across key measures of organizational health.

During Lynch's presidency, SFA membership grew 24%, from 3,912 to 4,868 companies. Revenue grew 50%, from $20.6 million to $31.1 million, and total assets grew 52%, from $56.8 million to $86.5 million. The Association also earned Great Place to Work certification for three consecutive years, reflecting a strengthened organizational culture and a team deeply committed to serving SFA's members and the broader specialty food community.

"After more than 25 years with the Specialty Food Association, I have decided that this is the right time to conclude my tenure as President," said Lynch. "I am proud of what our team, Board, and members have built together. The Association is strong, headed in the right direction, and well positioned for its next chapter. That gives me great confidence as we prepare for this transition. I will remain fully focused on supporting our team, our members, and the Board's process through the end of my tenure, and I am excited about what lies ahead."

"Bill has given extraordinary service to the Specialty Food Association and to the specialty food industry," said Scott Jensen, Chair of the SFA Board of Directors. "He led the Association through a period of significant adversity and helped position SFA for continued strength. Under his leadership, SFA achieved record membership, significant revenue growth, increased assets, a strong organizational culture, and renewed momentum for the Fancy Food Shows as essential industry events. Because of the foundation Bill and the SFA team have built, the Board approaches this transition from a position of strength. We are grateful for his leadership and for the long runway he has provided to ensure a smooth and thoughtful transition."

The Board has launched a comprehensive national search to identify the Association's next President and has engaged ForceBrands, an executive search firm specializing in the consumer products industry, to lead the process. The search will focus on continuity, momentum, and the long-term needs of SFA's members and the specialty food industry.

Throughout the transition, SFA's member services, educational programming, industry partnerships, events and trade shows will continue uninterrupted.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $219-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,800 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by producing events, programs, and year-round resources and education. SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire*, and the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also oversees the Good Food Mercantile, Good Food Qualification, and Good Food Awards, celebrating tasty, authentic, responsibly crafted food and the people behind it. Find out more at Specialtyfood.com, and connect with SFA on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

SOURCE Specialty Food Association