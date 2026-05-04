Spectral Capital to Participate in the Market Movers Investor Summit

SEATTLE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) ("Spectral" or the "Company"), a technology investment and development company focused on artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and quantum computing, announced today that it will be participating in the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday May 5, 2026, at the historic Bank of New York. Members of Spectral's management team will be hosting 1x1 meetings with interested investors throughout the day.

"Participating in the Market Movers Summit in New York is aligned with our strategy to expand Spectral's presence in the U.S. capital markets," said Jenifer Osterwalder, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral. "It provides a focused setting to walk investors through how our deep-tech IP platform, acquisition approach, and operating model fit together, while building relationships to support our long-term growth and planned Nasdaq uplisting."

Event Details:

Summit Date: May 5, 2026

May 5, 2026 Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)

Request an invitation to attend at www.marketmoverssummit.com.

Summary of Market Movers Investor Summit

The 2026 Market Movers Investor Summit brings together public and private company executives, fund managers, and family offices for a focused, high-caliber experience. The agenda includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings, exclusive fireside chats and keynote sessions.

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is a deep‑tech IP platform that integrates IP strategy and commercial operations to deliver scalable, high‑margin solutions. Anchored by profitable, cash‑generating digital infrastructure businesses, Spectral combines the recurring economics of IP licensing and software with the stability of long-standing operator‑led platforms. Its four-pillar model covers IP creation, monetization, software deployment, and acquisition of operating digital infrastructure businesses, building an AI and quantum enabled IP portfolio that can be applied across multiple operating companies and markets. For more information visit Spectral Capital.

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation