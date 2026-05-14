Spectral Capital Announces First Quarter 2026 Results Highlighted by Record $328.5 Million in Revenue

- Raises Full‑Year Revenue Guidance to $700 Million -

SEATTLE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) ("Spectral" or the "Company"), a technology investment and development company focused on artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and quantum computing, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company also raised its full year revenue guidance.

"We generated record quarterly revenue of $328.5 million in the first quarter, our first full period of reporting consolidated results from the telecommunications companies acquired in 2025. This strong performance reflects continued momentum with our initiative to acquire operating telecommunications and digital infrastructure businesses and then leverage our proprietary deep‑technology to enhance margins," said Jenifer Osterwalder, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral. "Based on our strong Q1 results and the visibility we now have into the business, we are increasing our full year 2026 revenue guidance by 56% to $700 million. During the quarter, we also entered into an agreement to acquire Intermatica S.p.A., an Italy‑based telecommunications and enterprise messaging company that we expect will provide another platform for optimization and help drive additional growth once the transaction is closed later in 2026."

Ms. Osterwalder continued, "We maintained our focus on three key priorities during the quarter: advancing our planned Nasdaq uplisting, integrating Spectral's AI capabilities into our FortyTwo and Telvantis Voice Services subsidiaries to drive margin expansion, and pursuing additional acquisitions that align with our mission of pairing proven operators with our deep‑tech IP. We believe our Q1 results and increased full year revenue outlook are a testament to the potential of our strategy as we continue to scale our operating model."

Q1 2026 and Recent Highlights

Generated $328.5 million of consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the first full quarter of operations across FortyTwo and Telvantis Voice Services (TVS).

Reported gross profit of $2.2 million in Q1 2026.

Advanced the post-acquisition integration of FortyTwo and TVS, strengthening customer relationships and expanding diversification in the enterprise segment to support revenue growth and improve margins.

Entered into an agreement in January 2026 to acquire Intermatica S.p.A., an Italy‑based telecommunications and enterprise messaging company. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2026 and contribute to revenue later in 2026.

Advanced the planned Nasdaq uplisting.

Sustained a strong pipeline of acquisition opportunities, consistent with the Company's strategy of pairing proven operators with Spectral's deep‑tech IP platform.

Key Q1 2026 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Consolidated Revenues $328.5M Gross Profit $2.2M Operating Income (Loss) $(3.0)M Cash and Equivalents $2.7M

Outlook

Reflecting the strong results in the first quarter of the year, Spectral is raising its 2026 revenue guidance and now expects full year revenue of approximately $700 million, compared to prior guidance of $450 million. The Company continues to expect full year 2026 profitability as technology‑driven efficiencies and AI‑enabled optimization expand margins throughout the year.

Key priorities:

Execute on technology integration and optimization initiatives across the Company's operating portfolio to drive incremental revenue and margin expansion.

Completion of the previously announced Intermatica S.p.A. acquisition, subject to due diligence and finalization of definitive agreements.

Continued evaluation of new acquisitions that align with Spectral's strategy of pairing operators with deep-tech IP.

Completion of the planned Nasdaq uplisting, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

A full list of Company SEC filings, including the 10-Q Annual Report, can be found on Spectral Capital's SEC profile.

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is a deep‑tech IP platform that integrates IP strategy and commercial operations to deliver scalable, high‑margin solutions. Anchored by profitable, cash‑generating digital infrastructure businesses, Spectral combines the recurring economics of IP licensing and software with the stability of long-standing operator‑led platforms. Its four-pillar model covers IP creation, monetization, software deployment, and acquisition of operating digital infrastructure businesses, building an AI and quantum enabled IP portfolio that can be applied across multiple operating companies and markets. For more information visit Spectral Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation