SPECTRUM AND OPTIMUM EXPAND STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO ENHANCE LOCAL NEWS ACCESS AND ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS

Agreement Restores Spectrum News NY1 and News 12 in New York Market, Brings Spectrum News to Optimum TV Customers in Texas and North Carolina, and Expands Advertising Capabilities Through Spectrum Reach

Key Takeaways

The companies will restore reciprocal carriage of Spectrum News NY1 and Optimum's News 12 in the New York market in September, providing viewers with greater access to trusted hyperlocal news.

Optimum TV customers in Texas and North Carolina will soon gain access to Spectrum News' award-winning local journalism, expanding local news and weather coverage for customers.

Optimum and Spectrum Reach are expanding their advertising relationship, combining Optimum's longstanding local customer relationships with Spectrum Reach's scale and advanced advertising capabilities to deliver enhanced solutions for advertisers.

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum and Optimum today announced a new strategic agreement that expands access to trusted local news for television customers while strengthening advertising capabilities across key markets. Together, the companies are building on their shared commitment to delivering greater value for customers, advertisers and the communities they serve.

The agreement restores Spectrum News NY1 to Optimum TV customers and News 12 to Spectrum TV customers across the New York metropolitan area in September, ensuring viewers have access to two of the region's most trusted local news brands. The agreement also will introduce Spectrum News to Optimum TV customers in Texas and North Carolina soon. Customers will gain access to Spectrum News' award-winning local news networks, providing around-the-clock local news, weather, breaking news and community coverage.

"Together, we're expanding access to trusted local journalism while creating even greater value for our customers," said Mike Bair, Executive Vice President, Spectrum Networks. "Our local news teams are deeply connected to the communities they serve, and we're pleased to bring that reporting to even more viewers while restoring access to iconic local news brands across the New York market."

"This agreement reflects our continued focus on delivering the content and experiences our customers value most," said Keith Bowen, President of News, Programming & Business Services, Optimum. "By expanding local news offerings and strengthening our advertising capabilities through this collaboration with Spectrum, we're enhancing the customer experience while positioning our business for continued growth. It's a great example of how two industry leaders can work together to better serve viewers, advertisers and the communities we both call home."

Expanding Local News for Customers

Spectrum News and News 12 are two of the nation's leading local news brands, each delivering around-the-clock coverage of the stories, weather, politics and breaking news that matter most to the communities they serve.

Through this agreement, in the New York metropolitan area, the companies will also restore reciprocal carriage of Spectrum News NY1 and News 12 in September, giving Optimum customers renewed access to NY1's trusted coverage of New York City while restoring News 12 – one of the nation's premier hyperlocal news networks—to Spectrum customers. Optimum TV customers in Texas and North Carolina will gain access to Spectrum News' award-winning local journalism soon, expanding the company's local news offering in those markets while extending the reach of Spectrum News to even more viewers.

Together, the agreement expands access to trusted local journalism, ensuring more viewers have access to the reporting, weather and community coverage that matters most where they live.

Strengthening Advertising Solutions

As part of a separate agreement, Spectrum Reach will provide advertising sales representation for Optimum's West markets, which include approximately 30 Designated Market Areas (DMAs) across the central, southern and western United States.

The arrangement combines Optimum's deep customer relationships and local market expertise with Spectrum Reach's advanced advertising capabilities, operational scale and multiscreen solutions, creating a more seamless experience for advertisers. Together, the companies will offer businesses expanded opportunities to reach audiences across television and digital platforms with greater efficiency, insight and scale.

The enhanced operating model positions both organizations to better serve advertisers as consumer viewing habits continue to evolve, while supporting continued innovation and long-term growth across their advertising businesses.

About Spectrum Networks

Spectrum Networks is a series of 24/7 news and sports networks owned and operated by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company with services available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses in 41 states, supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees. Spectrum Networks carry distinct, comprehensive, and exclusive local programming on over 35 networks across Spectrum's footprint.

In recent years, Spectrum News has:

Launched several new local linear news networks – including Spectrum News Tennessee, in June, as well as Spectrum News Georgia, in late 2025;

Expanded with a streaming news network, Spectrum News+ and a Spanish-language news network, Spectrum Noticias;

Introduced a mobile app, which now has over 6 million downloads;

Acquired New England Cable News (NECN), which will make its news available to viewers throughout New England;

Since the beginning of 2025, Spectrum News has expanded its distribution to Xfinity TV customers in California, Connecticut, Houston, Northern New Jersey, Orlando and Tampa.

Plans are underway to expand its reach into additional markets pending the close of the transaction with Cox Communications. More information on Spectrum Networks is available at spectrumlocalnews.com.

About Optimum Communications, Inc.

Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE: OPTU) is one of the largest broadband communications providers in the United States, delivering high-speed internet, video, mobile, and voice services to approximately 4.2 million residential and business customers across 21 states. As a brand built for the future, Optimum is committed to reimagining connectivity and delivering exceptional experiences through next-generation technology and customer-first innovation. The Company also operates Optimum Media, an advanced advertising and data solutions business that enables local, regional, and national brands to reach audiences across screens with precision and scale. Additionally, News 12 – its award-winning hyperlocal news network – provides trusted, community-focused journalism across the tri-state area and beyond.

More information can be found at optimum.com/about-us/.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.