Speedy Sticks Expands National At-Home Specimen Collection Infrastructure With Enhanced Client Technology

New portal capabilities give healthcare organizations greater visibility and control throughout the collection process

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedy Sticks, a nationwide mobile phlebotomy and specimen collection provider, today announced new technology capabilities designed to help healthcare organizations coordinate at-home and on-site specimen collections more efficiently.

Real-time appointment tracking to ensure transparency between Speedy Sticks and our clients.

The enhanced Speedy Sticks client portal includes real-time appointment tracking, appointment-specific communication channels, centralized order uploads and expanded collection documentation. These tools give laboratories, healthcare providers, clinical research organizations, and other partners greater visibility from the initial order through collection and laboratory delivery.

"Healthcare organizations need more than someone who can perform a blood draw," said Christopher Graham, Chief Technology Officer of Speedy Sticks. "They need clear communication, reliable documentation and real-time visibility. These enhancements help our clients manage collections more efficiently while reducing the administrative work required for every appointment."

Through dedicated appointment channels, authorized users can communicate with the Speedy Sticks operations team and keep updates connected to the applicable visit instead of relying on scattered email threads.

The portal's real-time tracking feature allows clients to monitor the assigned healthcare professional's progress toward the collection location. Arrival confirmation is submitted through the platform and becomes available to the client immediately.

Business accounts can also upload laboratory orders directly through the portal. Speedy Sticks can then coordinate patient outreach, scheduling, professional assignment, collection and fulfillment while the client monitors everything.

Speedy Sticks supports routine blood draws, specialty laboratory kits, recurring collections, clinical research specimens, timed draws and other protocol-driven programs. Depending on client requirements, documentation may include patient consent, arrival verification, specimen images, tube-count confirmation, issue reporting, processing confirmation and laboratory or courier drop-off verification.

"As healthcare continues moving beyond traditional clinical settings, the infrastructure supporting it must move as well," Graham said. "Our goal is to make nationwide specimen collection more accessible without sacrificing quality, communication or operational oversight."

Healthcare organizations interested in establishing an account or discussing a customized collection program can visit https://www.speedysticks.com/partners.



About Speedy Sticks

Speedy Sticks is a nationwide mobile phlebotomy and specimen collection company supporting healthcare providers, diagnostic laboratories, clinical research organizations, sponsors and research sites. Through its technology platform and professional network, Speedy Sticks coordinates at-home and on-site collections, appointment management, documentation and laboratory delivery.

SOURCE Speedy Sticks LLC