Speedy Sticks Establishes National Platform for At-Home Blood Draw and Mobile Phlebotomy Services

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedy Sticks, a nationwide provider of mobile phlebotomy services and diagnostic logistics, is building the infrastructure enabling healthcare organizations to extend specimen collection beyond traditional clinical settings. Operating across major U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago, the company supports laboratories, hospitals, provider groups, clinical research organizations, concierge medical practices, and insurance partners with at-home blood draw and on-site mobile blood collection services.

A Speedy Sticks phlebotomist performing an in-home blood draw, delivering convenient, professional specimen collection services directly to patients.

As healthcare shifts toward decentralized care, Speedy Sticks is helping bridge gaps in access—making it easier for patients to access at-home blood draw services while reducing reliance on costly hospital visits and improving patient outcomes.

Traction and Growth

Speedy Sticks supports a base of healthcare organizations nationwide, completing tens of thousands of mobile blood draw and specimen collection appointments annually. The company has established repeat relationships with enterprise clients, clinical research teams, and diagnostic providers—demonstrating operational reliability and increasing demand for mobile lab services.

Purpose-Built Infrastructure

At the core of Speedy Sticks is a proprietary platform combining APIs, a mobile application, and a logistics engine to manage the full lifecycle of mobile phlebotomy services—from order intake and scheduling to delivery and documentation. The platform enables centralized order management, real-time tracking, chain-of-custody documentation, and seamless communication across healthcare systems and field teams.

Speedy Sticks is expanding interoperability with leading EHR platforms, including Epic, allowing organizations to integrate mobile specimen collection into existing clinical workflows.

Operational Model

Speedy Sticks operates a national network of trained phlebotomists supported by standardized protocols and structured logistics, emphasizing compliance, efficient routing, and reliability across both routine and time-sensitive collections.

Founder Perspective

Daniel Buitrago, Founder of Speedy Sticks, said:

"Healthcare is moving beyond traditional clinical settings, but the infrastructure to support that shift has not kept pace. Speedy Sticks was built to solve that—giving hospitals, providers, and partners the tools to deliver care more efficiently while expanding access for patients."

Positioned for Growth

As demand for decentralized healthcare accelerates, Speedy Sticks is positioned as a key infrastructure partner for organizations seeking to reduce costs, improve access, and modernize diagnostic workflows.

About Speedy Sticks

Speedy Sticks is a national provider of mobile phlebotomy and at-home blood draw services. For more information, visit https://www.speedysticks.com

SOURCE Speedy Sticks LLC