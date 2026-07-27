Spencer Stanton Joins ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales as Vice President of Sales

SEATTLE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales announced today that Spencer Stanton has joined the company as Vice President of Sales for its Seattle operations. Stanton brings nearly 20 years of commercial HVAC experience, including leadership roles with a major equipment manufacturer and mechanical contracting firms.

Spencer Stanton

Spencer Stanton will lead ACI's Seattle sales team and help expand the company's core commercial HVAC business. He will work closely with consulting engineers, mechanical contractors, building owners and manufacturing partners serving data centers, healthcare facilities and other complex buildings.

"Spencer brings valuable industry experience and a fresh perspective to ACI," said Keith Glasch, president of ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales. "He understands the needs of contractors, engineers, owners and manufacturers. Just as important, he has a service-minded leadership style that brings people together and fits our culture of serving others."

Before joining ACI, Spencer spent seven years at Daikin Applied, most recently as regional service manager. His experience with chillers, air handlers, and other commercial HVAC products gave him firsthand understanding of how leading manufacturers develop, support and bring products to market. Earlier in his career, he held operations and management roles with mechanical contracting companies, building broad technical and leadership experience across commercial HVAC applications.

"ACI offers an exciting opportunity to solve problems for customers from a different perspective." Spencer said. "Joining a world class team and industry best culture at ACI immediately felt like the right fit. The company's work in data centers, healthcare and other complex facilities is especially compelling, and I am excited to contribute to its continued growth in the Seattle market."

Spencer's appointment supports ACI's continued investment in its Seattle organization and its commitment to providing technical expertise, responsive service and strong manufacturer partnerships to customers throughout the Pacific Northwest.

About ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is a 100% employee-owned (ESOP) manufacturer's representative serving customers with commercial HVAC solutions. Backed by more than 65 degreed professionals and partnerships with over 50 industry-leading manufacturers, ACI serves healthcare, education, commercial, industrial, and mission-critical facilities. In addition, ACI supports data center projects globally through team members located in Ireland, India, and Australia. Learn more at acimechsales.com.

SOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales