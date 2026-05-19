Tyler Keller Joins ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales as Vice President, Data Center Solutions

SEATTLE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is proud to announce Tyler Keller as Vice President, Data Center Solutions. Tyler brings more than 17 years of experience driving revenue growth, building global partnerships, and delivering mission-critical HVAC and energy solutions across the globe. His deep expertise in hyperscale, colocation, and AI infrastructure, combined with a strong engineering background, makes him an exceptional addition to the ACI team.

tyler keller aci

"Tyler Kellers experience in data centers and mission-critical solutions is exactly what our customers and clients need. We are thrilled to have him leading this important and growing part of our business," said Keith Glasch President of ACI.

In his new role, Tyler will lead ACI's data center solutions division, focusing on expanding the company's presence and supporting both existing and emerging client relationships. He will leverage his consultative approach and engineering expertise to develop strategic partnerships, identify new growth opportunities, and deliver intelligent HVAC and energy solutions that meet market demands to ensure mission-critical uptime.

Prior to joining ACI, Tyler served as Global Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions on Carrier's Global Data Center team, where he built strategic partnerships across hyperscale, colocation, neocloud, life sciences, and manufacturing sectors. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Automated Logic, a Carrier company, managing large-scale automation projects for global enterprise clients across various markets.

"I am thrilled to join ACI and lead the Data Center team. ACI's deep manufacturer partnerships, engineering expertise, and total lifecycle capabilities deliver resilient and efficient solutions for data center customers. The market is looking for speed and agility right now, and ACI's culture of transparency, accountability, thriving together, and customer obsession allows us to deliver exactly that. I look forward to building on ACI's strong foundation and helping our clients navigate the evolving demands of AI infrastructure, liquid cooling, and mission-critical operations," said Tyler Keller

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales:

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, an ESOP company, ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is an the Pacific Northwest's premier partner for commercial HVAC applications. Now expanded globally ACI collaborates with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers to deliver exceptional solutions in data centers, industrial, education, commercial office, and healthcare. ACI is a team of fifty-five degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers. For more information, please visit acimechsales.com.

SOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales