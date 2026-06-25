Speridian Technologies Launches FinOps for AI, Offering to Help Enterprises Turn AI Investment into Measurable Growth and Efficiency

– A framework that gives finance and engineering teams visibility, discipline and governance to capture AI's efficiency gains at a time when AI spend is growing up to four times faster than the value enterprises realize from it –

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speridian Technologies, a global consulting and technology services firm, today announced the launch of its FinOps for AI offering, a structured engagement model that helps organizations convert AI spending into measurable business efficiency, stronger margins and faster growth. The practice helps organizations answer "how do we control AI spend?" with a sharp focus on Token Cost Optimization (TCO): the discipline of tying every token consumed to the value it creates.

Across every sector, the mandate is the same: do more with less. AI has quickly become the most powerful tool to reach efficiency. But unlike flipping on a utility, AI is not unlimited or free. As organizations move beyond experimentation into full-scale production, the cost of running AI at scale is variable, often invisible and can grow exponentially as use cases multiply.

"In both the public and private sectors, organizations are discovering that scaling AI is fundamentally different from piloting it," said Sourav Roy, vice president at Speridian. "Token consumption grows exponentially, costs become unpredictable, and finance teams are left without the visibility they need to connect spend to results. Our approach to FinOps brings the same discipline to AI that we brought to cloud infrastructure adoption a decade ago. This is about getting the most value from every dollar."

Token consumption is highly variable, frequently invisible to finance teams, and can grow exponentially as AI spreads across the enterprise. Speridian's framework targets four major cost drivers most enterprises overlook: input vs. output tokens, the modality premium, the model tier tax, and context window creep.

"What is needed is a structured, cross-functional approach that brings engineering and finance together to ensure AI spend translates into real value in an efficient manner," continued Roy.

"Harnessing and realizing AI's efficiency depends on a simple principle: you cannot improve what you cannot measure," said Speridian's Chief Executive Officer, Ali Hasan. "There is advantage when you track AI usage along with what it produces, and how efficiently it converts spend into value."

Speridian's approach addresses cost optimization across three layers: design-time optimization, run-time optimization, and governance. Within this framework, Speridian deploys six proven optimization techniques — spanning prompt optimization, semantic caching and intelligent model routing — to drive measurable savings.

Engagements are delivered in three phases:

Assess: baseline current AI spend, identify token waste, and surface quick wins.

baseline current AI spend, identify waste, and surface quick wins. Optimize: implement caching, model routing and prompt improvements for measurable cost reduction.

implement caching, model routing and prompt improvements for measurable cost reduction. Govern: build ongoing FinOps capability — dashboards, policies, chargeback and team enablement.

"Government agencies and enterprises alike are investing significant resources in AI, but many need structure in place to manage spend at scale," continued Hasan. "Our framework gives clients visibility into where every dollar is going, techniques to reduce waste and governance to scale initiatives confidently. This is how AI can become a measurable driver of efficiency and growth."

About Speridian

Speridian Technologies is a global consulting and technology services firm that helps enterprises and public sector organizations modernize operations, enhance customer experience and accelerate digital transformation through advisory, implementation and managed services. With deep industry expertise and capabilities spanning AI, automation, cloud, analytics and enterprise platforms, Speridian delivers outcome-focused solutions that drive measurable business value. For more information about all of Speridian's services and solutions, please visit www.speridian.com.

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SOURCE Speridian Technologies