Speridian Technologies' CaseXellence Platform Delivers AI-Powered Intelligence Layer Without Replacing Existing Public Sector Systems

--Modular AI capabilities enhance agency performance, reduce risk and manual workloads and accelerate constituent service--

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speridian Technologies, a global consulting and technology services firm, today announced it can now deliver modular AI capabilities such as intelligent document processing, PII detection and Chatbots on top of any existing government infrastructure using its CaseXellence platform.

AI modules enable agencies to automate manual processes, strengthen decision-making and improve constituent outcomes without disrupting current systems

"Adding an AI module to current infrastructure enables agencies to automate manual processes, strengthen decision-making and improve constituent outcomes without disrupting the systems they have already invested in," said Speridian's Chief Technology Officer, Manoj Champanerkar.

Government agencies across the country face rising constituent expectations, growing caseloads and shrinking staff while using decades-old systems implemented. The conventional answer has been large-scale system replacement. But multi-year migrations carry significant risk, cost and disruption. "Speridian's AI layer through CaseXellence offers a fundamentally different path: keep what works and make it smarter," Champanerkar continued.

"Government agencies invest years and significant resources in technology, they do not want to keep starting over," said Chief Executive Officer, Ali Hasan. "Our approach is fundamentally different. We layer proven AI capabilities on top of existing infrastructure so agencies can modernize incrementally, prove value quickly and scale with confidence."

Examples of our AI modules include:

Eliminating the Bottleneck: Intelligent Document Processing (IDP)

For agencies managing business registrations, regulatory filings or social services intake, IDP eliminates the single largest time drain in daily operations while improving data quality and compliance adherence.

Layered on top of an agency's existing document management and case management systems, IDP uses AI to automatically extract, classify and validate information from incoming documents, regardless of format or submission channel. Core systems don't have to change. The intelligence sits on top of the current system.

Maintaining Confidentiality: Personally Identifiable Information (PII)

In many government processes, PII is a required and essential part of service delivery. Sometimes sensitive information can unintentionally be included in the wrong context, such as within free-text fields, document uploads or content that may later become publicly accessible or shared beyond its intended audience.

CaseX's PII Check helps address this risk by intelligently distinguishing between fields that are intended to capture sensitive information and those that are not. It identifies and flags potential exposure of PII in inappropriate contexts before submission or downstream processing.

This ensures that sensitive data is collected only where required and is not inadvertently exposed in public records, shared outputs or internal workflows where it is not needed. Proactive validation reduces rework, minimizes manual review effort, strengthens compliance with data protection policies and improves confidence that information is being handled appropriately across the system.

Speeding Up Filings: ChatBots

Providing 24/7 access to services, whether submitting applications, managing cases, or tracking requests, is expected across modern government programs. Equally important is enabling users to quickly find answers to common questions, such as "What is the status of my request?" or "What are my next steps?" This reduces processing time, improves user experience, and lowers the burden on agency staff.

CaseXellence's chat bot is designed to deliver accurate, contextual responses grounded in agency-specific policies, regulations and system guidance. It operates within a controlled knowledge framework to ensure that responses remain relevant, consistent, and aligned with program rules.

Built-in guardrails ensure that the chatbot stays within its intended scope - focusing on program-related guidance and system support - while avoiding off-topic or non-authoritative responses. It does not provide advice outside defined boundaries (such as legal, financial, or medical guidance), helping agencies maintain compliance and reduce risk.

The significance of Speridian's approach extends beyond any single capability. By designing AI as a modular layer rather than a monolithic platform, Speridian addresses common barriers to AI adoption in government.

"Agencies can invest in the capabilities they need now and add others as funding and confidence allow," continued Hasan. "The approach transforms AI from a capital expenditure into an operational efficiency gain."

Speridian's AI layer integrates with existing systems through APIs, there is no platform migration, no retraining on new interfaces and no operational downtime. Staff keep the tools they know. The AI works behind the scenes.

About CaseXellence

CaseXellence is Speridian Technologies' AI-enabled, low-code case management platform designed to support complex program delivery across government and regulated environments. The platform allows agencies to digitize workflows, automate eligibility and compliance processes and manage cases end-to-end — from intake through resolution — improving visibility, responsiveness and service outcomes for constituents. Learn more at www.casexellence.speridian.com.

About Speridian

Speridian Technologies is a global consulting and technology services firm that helps enterprises and public sector organizations modernize operations, enhance customer experience and accelerate digital transformation through advisory, implementation and managed services. With deep industry expertise and capabilities spanning AI, automation, cloud, analytics and enterprise platforms, Speridian delivers outcome-focused solutions that drive measurable business value. For more information about all of Speridian's services and solutions, please visit www.speridian.com.

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SOURCE Speridian Technologies