Speridian Technologies Offers Community Engagement Verification Solution to Help States Meet the Medicaid Work-Requirement Deadline Without Replacing Legacy Systems

– Configurable modernization layer automates eligibility verification on existing systems meeting January 1, 2027 deadline to avoid penalties –

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speridian Technologies, a global consulting and technology services firm, announces availability of its Community Engagement Verification Solution (CEVS), a configurable modernization layer that automates Medicaid work-requirement verification on top of a state's existing eligibility system, enabling states to meet H.R. 1's requirements on time and at scale while keeping eligible residents covered.

States have a tight deadline while final rules are still being confirmed. Agencies want to keep eligible people covered. Post this Comply with H.R. 1 work requirements by January 1, 2027

Under H.R. 1, 43 states and the District of Columbia must verify that Medicaid expansion for adults ages 19 to 64 meet 80 hours per month of qualifying activity (or prove exemption) at application and at every renewal no later than January 1, 2027. This requirement is new for all states.

If non-compliant, states will be exposed to operational errors, improper payments and compliance actions, possibly resulting in higher administrative costs and loss of waiver approvals established. State Medicaid teams have many considerations:

Coordination between multiple state agencies, systems and data sources must support compliance

Administrative challenges of verification at scale, which are largely untested for Medicaid

Technology solutions that integrate with legacy infrastructure and can be configured for exemptions

"Our solution provides integration of CEVS as a stand-alone solution, without replacing the current infrastructure, while protecting citizens and budgets without additional staff," said Speridian's Health and Human Services leader, Brian Donohoe.

Eligibility systems configured for annual income determinations were not designed for monthly 80-hour work-activity checks against data sources and are not currently linked through interfaces.

Manual processes increase the likelihood that eligible individuals or families may be dropped from coverage. "There is widening gap between requirements and what legacy systems can deliver," Donohoe continued. "This is detrimental to the very core of Medicaid's purpose and breaks trust with recipients, families and caregivers."

"States need to stand up brand-new processes against a moving federal target and keep every eligible person covered without additional budget or staff," said Chief Business Officer, Steve Middlekauff, Speridian Technologies. "We help states modernize through layers, working inside the running infrastructure, automating verification and creating configurable rules for easy pivoting as guidance evolves."

States have a tight deadline while final rules are still being confirmed. Agencies building and orchestrating a configurability layer can keep eligible residents covered now, and in the future, as CMS guidance evolves.

"Agencies want to keep eligible people covered," said Donohoe. "It's a verification-accuracy problem, and we solve it by leveraging their current system."

Our three-layer approach to CEVS modernizes legacy infrastructure by:

Automating ex parte-first verification checks via established data sources, resolving compliance Orchestrating exception handling routing of only unverifiable cases to workers to manage exemptions, notices, hardship and the fair-hearing path inside the existing system and self-service intake and intelligent document processing when action is not needed Adapting through creation of a configurable rules engine for exemptions, qualifying activities, lookback and frailty definitions

This achieves:

Automated verification at scale

Fewer eligible residents lost to paperwork

Reduced payment-error exposure under H.R. 1

Adaptability without disrupting the current systems

Speridian has a proven track record of delivering successful modernization, case management, cloud and digital government solutions to more than 100 state agency teams nationwide.

About Speridian

Speridian Technologies is a global consulting and technology services firm that helps enterprises and public sector organizations modernize operations, enhance customer experience and accelerate digital transformation through advisory, implementation and managed services. With deep industry expertise and capabilities spanning AI, automation, cloud, analytics and enterprise platforms, Speridian delivers outcome-focused solutions that drive measurable business value. For more information about all of Speridian's services and solutions, please visit www.speridian.com.

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SOURCE Speridian Technologies