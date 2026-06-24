SPHERE AX Partners with U.S. AI Semiconductor Company Blaize at the National Assembly

Korea-U.S. Physical AI Cooperation Gets Underway -- Joint Development of AI Semiconductor-Based Products

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPHERE AX (CEO: Yunha Park), a company specializing in Vision AI and Edge AI Computing, announced that it signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Blaize Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZAI, Nasdaq: BZAIW) ("Blaize"), a global AI semiconductor company based in El Dorado Hills, California, U.S.A., and will pursue joint development and commercialization of AI semiconductor-based products, aiming to establish a leading position in the global Physical AI market.

Stephen Patak CRO of Blaze, and Yunha Park, CEO of SpearAX, signed an MOU at the National Assembly

The signing ceremony was held prior to the "Policy Roundtable for Korea-U.S. Physical AI Cooperation and the Creation of an AI Industry Innovation Ecosystem" at the National Assembly. The ceremony coincided with ongoing discussions regarding strengthening the national competitiveness of the AI semiconductor industry and expanding global technology cooperation.

Through this cooperation, the two companies intend to explore a collaborative framework across a wide range of areas, including joint research and development in Edge AI Computing, potential commercialization of AI semiconductor-based solutions, business development opportunities across target industries, and joint business development for domestic and overseas customers.

In particular, this cooperation is significant because, through it, the parties intend to build a Korea-based AI product connecting overseas core semiconductor technology with domestic productization for global supply.

Together, Blaize and SPHERE AX plan to develop a next-generation physical AI solution targeted at the global market by combining Blaize's AI semiconductor technology, optimized for physical AI, with SPHERE AX's core software expertise, including its vision AI. The jointly developed solution is expected to be applied across various sectors, including smart cities, smart factories, industrial safety, security, robotics, and mobility, making a meaningful step in Korea-U.S. cooperation in the physical AI sector.

Beginning with this strategic partnership, the partners intend to work toward establishing an AI semiconductor-based product development and production system in Korea and actively contribute to strengthening Korea's AI industry competitiveness and expand the global supply chain by linking their efforts with the government's AI semiconductor industry promotion policies and Korea's advanced manufacturing industries. Through its engagement with SPHERE AX, Blaize recognized the company's technology capabilities and growth potential in the Korean market, and both companies intend to build their collaboration over the long term.

Yunha Park, CEO of SPHERE AX, stated, "This cooperation will be more than a simple technology alliance. It will be the first step toward developing and producing actual commercial AI products in Korea based on globally competitive AI semiconductor technology." Yunha added, "We will continue to expand various global businesses so that Korea can grow into a key production hub in the global Edge AI market."

Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize, stated, "Korea is a strategically important market, combining global technology leadership with the speed to bring new AI solutions to market." Munagala added, "Through our partnership with SPHERE AX, we'll create new growth opportunities and expand the reach of our platform from Asia into the global market."

Company Introductions

SPHERE AX

A company specializing in Vision AI and Edge AI Computing, SPHERE AX provides solutions in the fields of Automotive, Robotics, Smart Factory, and Industrial Safety AI based on its proprietary AI video analytics technology.

Blaize

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZAI, Nasdaq: BZAIW) ("Blaize"), is an AI semiconductor company headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California, with a global presence. The company delivers a programmable AI platform purpose-built for AI inference in real-world environments. Its Hybrid AI architecture combines the proprietary Blaize GSP (Graph Streaming Processor) with GPU-based infrastructure, enabling AI workloads to run across edge, cloud, and data center. Blaize's solutions support computer vision, multimodal AI, and sensor-driven applications across smart cities, industrial automation, telecommunications, retail, logistics, and mission critical.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Blaize, including expectations and scope of the Memorandum of Understanding with Sphere AX, the potential value, investment in, and results of the engagement, the availability of integrated solutions, the industry in which Blaize operates, market opportunities, and product offerings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, as amended by Amendment No.1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2026, and other documents filed by Blaize from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Blaize assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Blaize does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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SOURCE Blaize Inc.