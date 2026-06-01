Blaize and Winmate Bring Rugged Edge AI from the U.S. to the Global Stage at COMPUTEX 2026, Advancing Joint Mission-Critical and Industrial Solutions

Following their U.S. debut at MDEX in Detroit, the companies are showcasing integrated rugged edge AI concepts at COMPUTEX 2026 and discussing potential future collaboration opportunities in aerial and embedded AI systems.

TAIPEI and EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaize Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZAI, Nasdaq: BZAIW) ("Blaize"), a leader in programmable, energy-efficient edge AI computing, and Winmate Inc., a publicly traded provider of rugged computing and industrial mobility solutions based in Taiwan ("Winmate"), today announced they will jointly demonstrate and co-present integrated rugged edge AI solutions at COMPUTEX 2026 (June 2–5, Taipei).

Blaize and Winmate will jointly demonstrate and co-present integrated rugged edge AI solutions at COMPUTEX 2026 (June 2–5, Taipei).

The co-presence reflects ongoing collaboration efforts between the companies. After debuting their joint solutions on the U.S. stage at the Michigan Defense Expo (MDEX) in Detroit, the partners now bring their work to the international stage at one of the world's largest AI exhibitions, highlighting ongoing technical and ecosystem collaboration activities.

From a signed agreement to fielded solutions

On-site AI belongs at the edge, in rugged systems that operate in environments with limited connectivity and unforgiving conditions. At COMPUTEX, Blaize and Winmate will show how Blaize's programmable GSP-based AI acceleration, integrated into Winmate's rugged platforms, delivers real-time inference where it is needed most, whether in unmanned systems, patrol vehicles, field operations, or industrial mobility platforms.

The companies are exploring potential solution architectures and evaluating opportunities across selected industrial and rugged computing markets. The companies are focused first on viable, scalable business models, with off-the-shelf integration paths and ODM opportunities for Blaize GSP integration into Winmate platforms. Commercial structures, if any, would be determined separately under future agreements.

A next-generation aerial robotics system

Blaize and Winmate are evaluating potential applications involving ruggedized aerial and embedded AI platforms. Winmate selected Blaize following a technical evaluation, qualifying the Blaize architecture for its power efficiency, thermal performance, and compact, single-chip form factor, the characteristics that determine whether AI can be deployed on airborne platforms at all. The companies may provide additional updates as technical evaluations and collaboration activities progress.

From the leaders

"Edge AI is moving out of the data center and into the real world, where latency, reliability, and power efficiency decide what is possible," said Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize. "COMPUTEX is the global stage to show what we expect our partnership with Winmate will deliver in practice. Our chips were built to run AI inside the most demanding rugged systems, and that is exactly what we are putting in front of customers and partners in Taipei."

"We evaluate AI technology against the hardest requirements our customers face, and Blaize's technology has demonstrated promising characteristics for selected rugged edge AI use cases under evaluation by Winmate," said Ken Lu, Chairman and CEO of Winmate. "Winmate continues evaluating technologies that may enhance edge AI capabilities in rugged computing environments. Co-presenting at COMPUTEX reflects how far this partnership has come and where it is heading."

Joint demonstrations at COMPUTEX will highlight:

Rugged edge AI systems for industrial and mission-critical operations

Low-latency AI inference that runs independently of persistent cloud connectivity

Unmanned and aerial system applications enabled by onboard embedded AI

Field-based use cases across mission-critical, transportation, maritime, and industrial environments

Integrated rugged hardware and AI architectures optimized for durability, thermal efficiency, and low-power operation

During COMPUTEX, the companies will engage customers, ecosystem partners, and media across the Asia-Pacific and global markets to explore opportunities to expand deployable AI systems, and they welcome partners with projects requiring joint system design.

Any future commercial products, integrations, or deployments referenced herein remain subject to technical validation, commercial agreement, regulatory considerations, and market conditions.

Visit the Winmate booth at:

TWTC Exhibition Hall 1 — Robotics Booth A1017a

Learn more at: https://www.blaize.com/blog/events

About Blaize

Blaize delivers a programmable AI platform, purpose-built for AI inference workloads in real-world environments. Its Hybrid AI architecture combines the Blaize GSP (Graph Streaming Processor) with GPU-based infrastructure, enabling AI inference workloads to run across edge, cloud, and data center. Blaize solutions support computer vision, multimodal AI, and sensor-driven applications across smart cities, industrial automation, telecommunications, retail, logistics, and mission-critical operations. Blaize is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California, with a global presence across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Visit www.blaize.com or follow us on LinkedIn @blaizeinc.

About Winmate

Winmate Inc. is a publicly traded global leader in rugged computing systems, delivering industrial-grade platforms, including handhelds, tablets, vehicle-mounted units, panel PCs, and embedded modules, for demanding environments across defense, transportation, energy, healthcare, and industrial markets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Blaize, including expectations and scope of the Strategic Partnership Agreement with Winmate, the potential value and the timing of revenue pursuant to the engagement, the availability of the aerial robotics system and other integrated solutions, the industry in which Blaize operates, market opportunities, and product offerings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, as amended by Amendment No.1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2026, and other documents filed by Blaize from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Blaize assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Blaize does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Blaize Contact

[email protected]

www.blaize.com

Investors

[email protected]

www.blaize.com

Winmate Contact

Liu, Chih-Yuan

Tel: +886-2-8511-0288

Email: [email protected]

https://www.winmate.com/

SOURCE Blaize Inc.