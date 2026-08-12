Spigen's New Pixel 11 Collection: Protect the Design. Make It Yours.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following today's announcement of Google's Pixel 11 series, Spigen unveiled its latest collection of cases, screen protectors, and MagFit accessories, all available now on Amazon.

With new colors, slimmer bezels, and the new HiLight feature, the Pixel 11 was made to stand out. Spigen's collection is designed to complement that vision by protecting the device while giving users more ways to personalize how it looks, feels, and functions.

Spigen's Pixel 11 Case Lineup Spigen's Pixel Ecosystem

One Pixel, Multiple Ways to Personalize

Spigen's Pixel 11 case lineup offers options for different styles, routines, and protection needs. Each case is designed to complement the device while providing a distinct user experience.

Ultra Hybrid MagFit : A minimalistic clear case designed to showcase the Pixel 11's original color and design while adding everyday protection and MagFit compatibility.

: A minimalistic clear case designed to showcase the Pixel 11's original color and design while adding everyday protection and MagFit compatibility. Tough Armor MagFit : Delivers rugged protection and practical functionality in a streamlined design for users who seek maximum coverage without the bulk.

Delivers rugged protection and practical functionality in a streamlined design for users who seek maximum coverage without the bulk. Nano Pop MagFit : Combines vibrant colors with dependable everyday protection to complement the Pixel's playful aesthetic.

Combines vibrant colors with dependable everyday protection to complement the Pixel's playful aesthetic. Slim Armor Pro MagFit: A streamlined foldable case for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, featuring SecuLink technology and a spring-loaded hinge cover for secure, continuous protection.

Complete the Pixel 11 Setup

The case is only the starting point. From essential screen protection to accessories built for the Pixelsnap ecosystem Google introduced last year, Spigen brings together protection, convenience, and personal style to complete the Pixel 11 setup.

EZ Fit Screen Protector : A must-have for any Pixel device. Makes screen protection simple with an included alignment tray and bubble-removal squeegee for fast, precise installation.

A must-have for any Pixel device. Makes screen protection simple with an included alignment tray and bubble-removal squeegee for fast, precise installation. O-Mag Grip : Crafted from CNC-machined aluminum, this premium phone grip features a rotating ring that doubles as a stand and securely attaches to any metal surface.

Crafted from CNC-machined aluminum, this premium phone grip features a rotating ring that doubles as a stand and securely attaches to any metal surface. Valentinus MagFit+ : Ditch the bulky wallet with this slim, magnetic card holder that snaps securely onto MagFit cases, providing quick access while keeping pockets light.

Ditch the bulky with this slim, magnetic card holder that snaps securely onto MagFit cases, providing quick access while keeping pockets light. Athlex Air Band: Making its Pixel Watch debut, this lightweight, breathable band is designed for comfortable everyday wear and active routines.

A Personal Pixel Experience

Google designed the Pixel 11 to be expressive and recognizable. Spigen's latest collection protects that identity while giving users more control over how their devices fit into their personal style and everyday routines.

Spigen's full Pixel 11 lineup is available now on Amazon, alongside new accessories for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 5.

About Spigen

For over 17 years, Spigen has delivered high-quality mobile accessories designed to enhance everyday tech. From cases and screen protectors, to car accessories and daily essentials, Spigen strives to be "Something You Want." For more information about Spigen, please visit spigen.com.

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SOURCE Spigen Inc.