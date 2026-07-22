Spigen Expands Foldable Case Lineup with New Hinge Technologies

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup is officially here. With Samsung unveiling their newest generation of foldables this morning in London, Spigen came ready with their most innovative lineup yet.

Backed by seven generations of foldable case design, Spigen has been protecting Samsung foldables since the very first Galaxy Fold launched in 2019. Their latest collection continues that legacy with a lineup designed to complement the unique needs of foldable devices and the people who use them.

Spigen's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Case Lineup Spigen's Tough Armor Case featuring Spring Mechanical Hinge

Hinge Designs

As foldable devices continue to evolve with thinner designs and wider displays, hinge protection has become one of the most important considerations in foldable case design. When left exposed, the hinge is vulnerable to scratches and everyday impact. In response, Spigen developed two distinct hinge families to combat daily wear and tear.

Flex Magnetic Hinge : Designed for a slimmer, lighter feel, these hinges use a flexible TPU or PU connector with integrated magnets to keep the device lightweight, secure, and protected.





: Designed for a slimmer, lighter feel, these hinges use a flexible TPU or PU connector with integrated magnets to keep the device lightweight, secure, and protected. Mechanical Hinge: Built for maximum hinge protection, these hinges utilize either a rotating spring mechanism or an integrated hinge guard to securely connect the front and back of the case.

To meet the needs of every foldable device user, Spigen incorporated these hinge designs across its Minimalist and Protective collections, offering a range of case options that balance durability and everyday usability.

Minimalist Collection

Designed for users who prioritize portability and primarily use their device when it's folded.

AirSkin Zero MagFit : Spigen's brand-new one-sided case for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra delivers a bare-phone feel, featuring a TPU Flex Magnetic Hinge with a dotted anti-slip pattern for a secure grip.





: Spigen's brand-new one-sided case for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra delivers a bare-phone feel, featuring a TPU Flex Magnetic Hinge with a dotted anti-slip pattern for a secure grip. AirFit Pro MagFit: Spigen's slimmest and lightest full-coverage foldable case, featuring a premium PU Flex Magnetic Hinge for seamless protection without the bulk.

Protective Collection

Made for rugged durability and designed for those who value maximum hinge protection.

Slim Armor Pro MagFit : Spigen's most popular foldable case returns for both Galaxy Z Fold 8 models, featuring a rotating spring hinge and SecuLink technology for maximum security in a slim form factor.





Spigen's most popular foldable case returns for both Galaxy Z Fold 8 models, featuring a rotating spring hinge and SecuLink technology for maximum security in a slim form factor. Tough Armor Pro MagFit : Features an integrated hinge guard to securely connect the front and back panels for rugged, full-coverage protection that won't loosen over time. Exclusively designed for the Fold 8 Ultra.





: Features an integrated hinge guard to securely connect the front and back panels for rugged, full-coverage protection that won't loosen over time. Exclusively designed for the Fold 8 Ultra. EZ Fit Screen Protector: The easiest way to protect any display, featuring Spigen's hassle-free EZ Fit installation tray for bubble-free installation in seconds.

Availability

Whether users prefer the durability from the Mechanical Hinge or the portability of the Flex Magnetic Hinge, this lineup from Spigen ensures there's a solution designed for everyone.

Spigen's Z Fold and Flip 8 Series lineup is now available on Amazon.

About Spigen

Spigen has been a trusted name within mobile accessories since 2008, committed to delivering innovative products that enhance the mobile experience. To learn more about Spigen, please visit Spigen.com.

Media Contact

Kate Cho

949-502-5121

[email protected]

SOURCE Spigen Inc.