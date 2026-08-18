Spin Master Introduces Primal Hatch™ Megalodon, The Epic Follow-up to the Award-Winning Primal Hatch Jurassic World T. Rex

In 2025, kids unleashed one of the most formidable predators on land and this fall, they'll awaken one of history's most fearsome predators from the deep

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, has unveiled Primal Hatch Megalodon, the latest addition to its breakout Primal Hatch toy line. The new interactive toy builds on the highly successful Primal Hatch Jurassic World T. Rex, which won the overall Toy of the Year at the 2025 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards, more than 10 global industry awards and became the No. 1 item in the Youth Electronics category according to Circana.1

Just add water to the special tank to trigger a fizzing, color-changing reaction. As the Megalodon toy awakens, hear it roar and watch its eyes glow a fierce red from inside the egg, creating an immersive sensory experience Experience the shock as the 16-inch-long shark toy bursts from its shell with chomping jaws. Unleash a prehistoric predator from the deep seas with the Primal Hatch Megalodon.

"Our design team has taken the magic of Primal Hatch Jurassic World T. Rex and created a new play experience with another famously popular prehistoric creature," said David Voss, Spin Master's EVP, Toy Design & Development. "With Primal Hatch Megalodon, we've leveled up the award-winning experience, introducing new, exciting play elements including a theatrical unboxing, the ability to re-hatch multiple times and different ways for kids to interact with their creature. The reveal is simply jaw-dropping!"

Inspired by one of history's most legendary ocean predators, Primal Hatch Megalodon delivers an immersive, repeatable play experience that transforms unboxing into an unforgettable adventure.

Primal Hatch Megalodon combines surprise, discovery and imaginative play. Kids place the giant Megalodon egg into a reusable hatch tank and simply add water to begin the experience. As the water fizzes and turns red, the predator awakens with glowing eyes and ferocious roars before dramatically bursting from the shell. Once hatched, the highly detailed 16-inch Megalodon features illuminated eyes and chomping jaws for action-packed play. Designed for repeatable fun, the hatching experience can be reset using the reusable tank and egg components, delivering lasting play value while encouraging curiosity through hands-on, cause-and-effect discovery. Ages 5+ / $49.99 USD

Since its 2026 New York Toy Fair debut, Primal Hatch Megalodon has made waves, amassing more than 4 million TikTok views and earning praise from Tom's Guide, which said Spin Master "just one-upped its hatchable T-Rex."

____________________________ 1 Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, G11 (US, CA, MX, NL, BE, SP, UK, DE, IT, FR, AU), Youth Electronics, Projected USD, Jan - Dec 2025

The continued expansion of Primal Hatch reflects Spin Master's approach to building breakthrough play experiences that can evolve into lasting product platforms. Alongside innovations like Hatchimals® and Bitzee®, Primal Hatch demonstrates the company's focus on creating proprietary play.

Primal Hatch Megalodon has a suggested retail price of $49.99 USD and is available now at Amazon.com and Target, and will launch at Walmart on August 22.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 2,500 team members globally.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.