Spinal Elements Launches Luna® Ti

Bringing Novel Titanium Integrated Surface Technology to the Proven Platform

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinal Elements®, a spine technology company known for developing innovative surgical solutions that prioritize clinical performance and surgical efficiency, today announced the first clinical cases using Luna Ti, the newest addition to its Luna family of transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) interbodies. Building on the clinically proven Luna platform, Luna Ti combines the trusted Luna implant design with a titanium integrated surface engineered to support fusion while preserving the radiographic advantages of PEEK (a commonly used medical-grade plastic).

Luna Ti Pre-Op image - Spinal Elements Luna Ti Post-Op image - Spinal Elements

Designed to be delivered through a posterior approach with a low-profile 7 mm insertion height, Luna Ti enables surgeons to place a large-footprint interbody implant through a minimally invasive approach. The implant is engineered to restore disc height and sagittal alignment while maximizing endplate coverage to resist subsidence. Its advanced titanium integrated surface is designed to support osseointegration while maintaining the radiolucency of the underlying PEEK implant, allowing for clear postoperative visualization. Combined with the Orbit® discectomy platform, Luna Ti provides surgeons with a comprehensive solution for efficient disc preparation, implant delivery, and fusion.

"In recent years we have seen continued growth of TLIF procedure volume (nationally) for lumbar fusions," said Ron Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer. "The TLIF market is growing due to market factors such as an increase in procedures being performed at ambulatory surgical centers, where traditional anterior approaches are typically not performed, as well as surgeon and patient preferences. TLIF procedural technologies are a cornerstone of Spinal Elements MIS strategy. We pride ourselves on having a comprehensive TLIF portfolio but are committed to continually improve and expand our offering to meet surgeon and patient needs. Luna Ti compliments our Luna XD implant by giving surgeons the option of a PEEK or Titanium integrated surface. The Luna implants offer several meaningful clinical benefits and we are excited to give surgeons another option with this technology."

Dr. Ernest Braxton, a neurosurgeon, commented, "I was initially drawn to the Luna platform because of the Orbit discectomy instrumentation, which I believe is among the best available for efficient and thorough disc preparation. After using Luna in clinical practice, I became a strong believer in the system because it integrates seamlessly into my existing TLIF workflow while providing design advantages that are difficult to achieve with many traditional interbody devices. The implant's ability to facilitate restoration of disc height and alignment has expanded the range of cases in which I consider it, including some patients who may have previously required an ALIF approach. Luna Ti represents a logical next step in the evolution of the platform, combining the proven Luna design with the benefits of a titanium integrated surface to support fusion and osseointegration."

Dr. Ryan Johnson added, "I've been using the Luna and Orbit platform for some time and have significantly expanded the clinical applications of this system. Adding a titanium integrated surface to an implant I'm already familiar with made a great deal of sense. It combines the radiographic advantages of PEEK with a titanium surface designed to support the fusion process, making an implant I already trusted even more compelling in my practice." Dr. Johnson will be presenting on the Luna Ti technology at the upcoming Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Meeting in Las Vegas, NV on September 10, 2026.

About Spinal Elements

Spinal Elements is a technology-driven company headquartered in Carlsbad, California. A leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of innovative medical devices used in spinal surgical procedures, Spinal Elements combines leading medical device technologies, biologics, and instrumentation to create positive surgical outcomes that exceed surgeon and patient expectations. Spinal Elements has built a reputation delivering innovative and differentiated technologies that enable fundamental shifts in solutions for spine surgery. The company markets a complete portfolio of advanced spinal implant technologies. To learn more about Spinal Elements, please visit: www.spinalelements.com.

For more information about Spinal Elements, contact:

Rick Simmons

Chief Marketing Officer

Spinal Elements

[email protected]

About Kohlberg & Company

Kohlberg is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. Over the firm's 36-year history, the firm has organized 11 private equity vehicles totaling in aggregate over $14 billion. Since inception, the firm's private equity investments have generated over $10 billion in realized returns with no realized losses since Fund VI (2007 vintage). The firm invests in leading middle market businesses that are identified through its rigorous thematic research and the firm's White Paper Program in its six core practice areas. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

For more information about Kohlberg & Company, contact:

Sasha Kim

Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C.

545 Madison Avenue, 12th Fl.

New York, NY 10022

Phone: (646) 595-9438

www.Kohlberg.com

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SOURCE Spinal Elements