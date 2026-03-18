Spinal Elements Expands Ventana® Platform with FDA 510(k) Clearance and First Cases of Ventana® A ALIF System

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinal Elements®, a spine technology company known for developing innovative surgical solutions that prioritize clinical performance and surgical efficiency, today announced 510(k) clearance from the FDA and the first cases using its Ventana A Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) System. Ventana A strengthens Spinal Elements' family of 3D printed titanium interbodies for lumbar and cervical fusion and is being introduced through a limited market launch.

Ventana A is designed to facilitate the race to fusion and deliver improved outcomes for surgeons and patients. The unique hinged architecture of the Ventana family of implants is designed to maximize bone graft volume and containment throughout implantation. Through a specialized 3D printing process, Ventana A is engineered to enable surgeons to realize the full potential of the ALIF procedure, by restoring segmental alignment and stability, minimized titanium density, providing optimal load sharing to mitigate potential subsidence risk and improved visualization.

"ALIF is a powerful procedure and a workhorse for many spine surgeons, which is why we set out to develop a best-in-class system that maximizes its clinical benefits," said Ron Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer. "Building on the proven Ventana platform, this contemporary system increases Spinal Elements' portfolio offering and procedural reach to a greater number of surgeon and distribution partners. Combined with intuitive instrumentation and efficient packaging, Ventana A is designed to enhance clinical performance and operating room efficiency, demonstrating our commitment to continued innovation - working with surgeon partners to develop systems that are meaningfully differentiated and deliver improved outcomes".

The first case was performed by Dr. A.J. Rush III at Texas Spine Consultants in Addison, TX. Dr. Rush shared: "The Ventana A system delivers a clinical advantage to everyday challenges for spine surgeons. The large graft window allows for maximal graft delivery as well as improved visualization for fusion assessment and distributes load across the entire surface to reduce subsidence risk. Having used the instrumentation in both lab and clinical settings, I can attest to Ventana A's ability to offer a best in class ALIF solution."

Dr. Rory Mayer a neurosurgeon practicing at Texas Spine & Scoliosis in Austin, TX said: "Ventana A is truly a bone graft delivery vessel. It has everything needed to maximize fusion potential for my patients: porous 3D printed titanium interbody, a large opening to facilitate bone graft placement, and a hinged lid to contain the bone graft and prevent graft from migrating from the interbody device during insertion into the disc space."

Dr. Keven Burns of Spine Institute of Arizona, recently presented on the novel Ventana A implant and how the system allows him to maximize the potential of the ALIF procedure, to the spine surgeon community at the Spine Summit Conference in Scottsdale, AZ.

Surgeons interested in Ventana A or the Ventana family can learn more at Ventana Family of Spinal Implants.

About Spinal Elements

Spinal Elements is a technology-driven company headquartered in Carlsbad, California. A leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of innovative medical devices used in spinal surgical procedures, Spinal Elements combines leading medical device technologies, biologics, and instrumentation to create positive surgical outcomes that exceed surgeon and patient expectations. Spinal Elements has built a reputation delivering innovative and differentiated technologies that enable fundamental shifts in solutions for spine surgery. The company markets a complete portfolio of advanced spinal implant technologies. To learn more about Spinal Elements, please visit: www.spinalelements.com.

For more information about Spinal Elements, contact:

Rick Simmons

Chief Marketing Officer

Spinal Elements

[email protected]

SOURCE Spinal Elements