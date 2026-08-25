Spinnaker Support Names Rex Young Chief Information Officer as Company Scales Global Operations

Veteran Tech Leader Brings 25-Plus Years of IT, Cybersecurity, and AI Experience to Modernize Platforms and Strengthen Security

DENVER, Colo., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, the third-party software support leader entrusted by 1,300+ global clients, today announced the appointment of Rex Young as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Reporting to CEO Matt Stava, Young will lead Spinnaker's global technology strategy as the company expands to meet the accelerating global demand for Oracle, SAP, VMware, and PostgreSQL support.

Rex Young, CIO of Spinnaker Support

Young's mandate centers on modernizing the company's technology platforms, strengthening its data and analytics capabilities, and enhancing cybersecurity. That work extends to Spinnaker's AI strategy, building on tools like Navigator and Spinnaker Intelligence to speed issue resolution while hardening the security posture for every department. He will also partner closely with other leaders across the company to use technology in ways that improve operational efficiency, support customers, and enable smarter, data-driven decision-making.

"Our core technology capabilities shape how we operate and serve our customers," said Matt Stava, CEO of Spinnaker Support. "Rex has spent his career turning complex technology environments into engines for growth. His experience modernizing platforms, strengthening security, and putting data and AI to work will help us deliver more for our customers."

Young brings more than 25 years of executive technology leadership experience, including roles with private equity-backed software and technology companies. He most recently served as CIO and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at SambaSafety, where he led enterprise IT, information security, digital transformation, AI enablement, and large-scale modernization initiatives that supported the company's growth. Earlier in his career, he served as CIO at LogRhythm.

"Spinnaker is growing fast, and that growth has to be matched by technology that scales with it," said Young. "My focus is on simplifying how the business runs, so AI can do more than automate tasks. Done right, it strengthens security instead of expanding the attack surface, and gives our engineers faster answers instead of more noise. And this isn't just internal IT. I want us building technology our customers benefit from directly, not only what keeps the lights on behind the scenes. That's the foundation I want under Spinnaker as we grow. I look forward to partnering with Matt and the leadership team at a stage where the business has real momentum."

Spinnaker carries a 94% customer satisfaction rating and support teams averaging more than 20 years of enterprise engineering experience. The last 12 months have brought a series of significant milestones:

Revenue growth: Spinnaker is sustaining double-digit growth as enterprises increasingly turn to independent support for greater control and flexibility. Demand continues to accelerate across Oracle, SAP, and VMware practices, with expansion across both new and existing global customers.

Spinnaker is sustaining double-digit growth as enterprises increasingly turn to independent support for greater control and flexibility. Demand continues to accelerate across Oracle, SAP, and VMware practices, with expansion across both new and existing global customers. South Africa expansion: In March 2026, Spinnaker opened its South Africa office in partnership with African Rainbow Capital, establishing a regional delivery and engineering hub and extending the company's global reach across Africa and sub-Saharan regions.

In March 2026, Spinnaker opened its South Africa office in partnership with African Rainbow Capital, establishing a regional delivery and engineering hub and extending the company's global reach across Africa and sub-Saharan regions. VMware division growth: In response to Broadcom's subscription licensing changes, the VMware practice has signed dozens of enterprise clients and announced indefinite support for organizations running vSphere 7 past Broadcom's October 2025 end-of-support deadline.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support delivers independent third-party support and expert services for Oracle, SAP, VMware, and PostgreSQL environments. Its global support and maintenance, and open-source modernization solutions help organizations run, optimize, and transform enterprise technology environments. It empowers customers to reduce vendor dependency and align technology strategies with business objectives. Spinnaker Support is trusted worldwide, including in highly regulated industries, giving organizations greater choice, control, and flexibility to unlock long-term value and transformation. For more information: www.spinnakersupport.com. Follow Spinnaker on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Spinnaker Support LLC