Spinnaker Support Accelerates APAC Expansion, Appoints Vivek Pruthi as Managing Director - APAC

Company Doubles Regional Headcount as Enterprises Across APAC Seek More Control, Reduced Costs, and Greater Flexibility for Mission-Critical ERP Systems

DENVER, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, the third-party software support leader trusted by more than 1,000 organizations worldwide, today announced the appointment of Vivek Pruthi as Managing Director – APAC, as the company accelerates its investment and expansion across the region.

Over the past year, Spinnaker has more than doubled its APAC headcount to support growing demand from organizations seeking greater control over their technology roadmaps, reduced costs, and greater flexibility in managing mission-critical SAP, Oracle, and VMware environments. The expansion underscores the increasing demand for independent support solutions, freedom from vendor constraints, and trusted strategic guidance throughout the region.

As Managing Director, Pruthi will lead the company's regional growth strategy, drive sales and business development initiatives, strengthen customer and partner relationships, and help organizations maximize the value of their technology investments.

"APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in our business and a critical part of Spinnaker's global expansion strategy," said Mark Ritacco, Chief Strategy Officer at Spinnaker Support. "We are investing aggressively in the region because customers are looking for greater control over their technology roadmaps, access to experienced expertise, and alternatives to vendor-driven timelines. Vivek has extensive knowledge of SAP, and combining his experience with our laser focus on garnering new SAP customers will help us drive further success across the Asia-Pacific region."

The market dynamics driving this growth are significant. A March 2026 Mordor Intelligence report notes that global demand for certified ERP consultants continues to exceed supply, particularly in complex industries, and estimates a 30,000-40,000-person shortfall for SAP consultants alone.

As organizations face rising consulting costs, constrained talent availability, and longer implementation timelines, many are reevaluating how they support and modernize mission-critical ERP systems. These challenges are increasing demand for experienced partners that can help organizations maximize existing ERP investments while planning for future modernization initiatives.

"Enterprises across APAC are asking practical questions about cost, control, and timing," said Pruthi. "Many organizations are running stable, mission-critical ERP environments, yet they are being pushed toward vendor timelines that may not align with their business priorities. Spinnaker gives customers another path. We help them protect what is already working, reduce unnecessary spend, and create the flexibility to modernize when they are ready."

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support delivers independent third-party software support for Oracle, SAP, and VMware, along with managed services and cloud solutions. Trusted by enterprises in highly regulated industries worldwide, Spinnaker helps organizations reduce costs, extend software value, and modernize on their own terms. Spinnaker offers The Ultimate Support Guarantee, an industry-first agreement for customers switching away from vendor support. Follow Spinnaker on LinkedIn and X.

For more information: www.spinnakersupport.com.

SOURCE Spinnaker Support LLC