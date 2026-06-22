Spinutech to Sponsor CMO Think Tank Chicago; Search Experts Kip Russell and Taylor Fisher to Deliver Keynote on the Future of Brand Discoverability

CHICAGO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinutech, a performance-driven digital agency specializing in growth strategy, digital marketing, and web development, announced its participation as the lead sponsor of the C-Vision Data AI & CMO Think Tank in Chicago on June 25, 2026.

The Search Landscape Has Fundamentally Changed

Spinutech's Kip Russell and Taylor Fisher will deliver the keynote presentation, "Built to Be Found: The New Rules of Discoverability," at the CMO Think Tank Chicago on June 25, 2026, exploring how AI, fragmented search behavior, and emerging discovery platforms are transforming the way brands earn visibility, trust, and market share.

As part of the event, Spinutech's Kip Russell, Senior Director of Business Insights, and Taylor Fisher, Associate Director of Content Delivery, will deliver a keynote presentation titled, "Built to Be Found: The New Rules of Discoverability."

The session will examine how AI-powered search experiences, answer engines, recommendation sources, social discovery, and evolving consumer behavior have fundamentally changed how buying decisions are made. As traditional search journeys become increasingly fragmented, brands face a new challenge: Earning visibility across systems they do not control.

Why Traditional Search Strategies Are No Longer Enough

"Search didn't disappear. It expanded," said Russell. "Consumers now move seamlessly between search engines, AI assistants, social platforms, review sites, and marketplaces. The brands winning today understand that visibility is no longer about rankings alone. It's about being consistently surfaced, summarized, and trusted wherever decisions are being made."

The keynote session will introduce a modern framework for discoverability and provide practical guidance for marketing leaders navigating increasingly complex customer journeys. Attendees will learn how to evaluate their brand's visibility across emerging discovery channels, identify gaps in authority and inclusion, and build strategies designed for both human audiences and machine-driven experiences.

"Many organizations are still measuring success through metrics built for a much simpler search environment," said Fisher. "The reality is that customers are discovering brands in more places than ever before, often before they ever visit a website. Marketing leaders need a broader visibility strategy, one that accounts for AI-driven discovery, evolving search behavior, and the growing importance of digital authority."

Leading the Conversation on Modern Discoverability

As the event's lead sponsor, Spinutech will also host executive conversations throughout the day focused on helping CMOs adapt to changing buyer behaviors, improve attribution across fragmented channels, and strengthen brand visibility in an increasingly AI-mediated landscape.

The C-Vision Data AI & CMO Think Tank in Chicago brings together senior marketing executives and business leaders to discuss emerging trends, share strategic insights, and explore the challenges shaping the future of marketing leadership.

About Spinutech

Spinutech is a performance-driven digital agency known for strategic enterprise web development and performance marketing. For more than two decades, Spinutech has supported marketing and web leaders with data-driven strategy, custom web development, brand experience design, SEO, paid media, analytics, conversion optimization, and more. With over 100 U.S.-based specialists across multidisciplinary teams, Spinutech helps brands generate measurable growth through integrated digital solutions.

SOURCE Spinutech