Spinutech's Kip Russell to Speak at Fin.Tech North America Conference in New York

Director of Business Insights to Join Industry Marketing Leaders for Panel Discussion on Growth, Visibility, and Customer Engagement in Financial Services

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinutech, a performance-driven digital agency specializing in growth strategy, digital marketing, and web development, announced that Kip Russell, Director of Business Insights, will speak at the Fin.Tech North America Conference on June 3 in New York City.

Financial Services Marketing Faces a Rapidly Changing Landscape

Kip Russell, Director of Business Insights at Spinutech, will speak at FinTech North America in New York City on June 3, joining fellow marketing leaders to discuss AI-driven discovery, visibility, and growth strategy in financial services.

Russell will join a panel of senior marketing and growth leaders from across the financial services, technology, and fintech landscape for a discussion centered on how brands are adapting to rapidly changing customer journeys, evolving discovery behaviors, and rising expectations around personalized digital experiences.

The session comes at a pivotal moment for financial marketers as the industry navigates the convergence of AI-driven discovery, declining organic click-through behavior, stricter privacy expectations, and increasing pressure to modernize customer acquisition and digital experience strategies across both consumer and institutional audiences.

The New Rules of Discoverability in Financial Services

"Financial services organizations are operating in one of the most fragmented discovery environments we've ever seen," said Russell. "Search behavior has changed. Customer expectations have changed. And the institutions that win moving forward will be the ones that build connected systems across content, search, media, analytics, and digital experience — all while maintaining trust and regulatory discipline."

Russell brings deep expertise in performance marketing, digital visibility, and customer experience strategy, with extensive experience helping financial institutions modernize their digital ecosystems to better support growth, discoverability, and engagement.

Spinutech's Experience Across Financial Services

Spinutech has partnered with a range of financial services organizations, helping institutions improve digital experience architecture, member engagement pathways, discoverability, and marketing performance across increasingly complex digital environments.

The agency's broader financial services experience spans banking, credit unions, fintech, and enterprise financial organizations seeking to modernize digital infrastructure, improve customer engagement, and strengthen marketing performance across paid, organic, and owned channels.

Industry Leaders Convene Around the Future of FinTech Marketing

The panel will feature senior leaders from across the fintech and financial marketing ecosystem, bringing together perspectives from enterprise financial brands, growth-stage fintech organizations, and digital transformation leaders navigating the future of customer acquisition and engagement.

As AI-generated answers and multi-platform discovery continue reshaping how financial brands are surfaced and evaluated online, sessions like this are expected to be a central focus for marketing leaders attending the conference.

Continued Investment in AI-Era Discoverability

Spinutech's participation reflects the agency's continued investment in helping enterprise and regulated brands navigate the intersection of digital visibility, customer experience, marketing performance, and AI-era discoverability.

For more information about the conference, visit Fin.Tech North America Conference.

About Spinutech

Spinutech is a performance-driven digital agency known for strategic enterprise web development and performance marketing. For more than 25 years, Spinutech has supported marketing and web leaders with data-driven strategy, custom web development, brand experience design, SEO, paid media, analytics, conversion optimization, and more. With over 160 U.S.-based specialists across multidisciplinary teams, Spinutech helps brands generate measurable growth through integrated digital solutions.

SOURCE Spinutech