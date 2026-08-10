Splitit Named Winner of "Best Embedded Payments Solution for Merchants & E-commerce" at the 2026 PayTech Awards

Recognition from FinTech Futures highlights Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform as a category leader for embedded, card-linked installment payments

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit, the global leader in card-linked installment payments, today announced it won "Best Embedded Payments Solution for Merchants & E-commerce" at the 2026 PayTech Awards, presented by FinTech Futures. The category honors technology providers offering the strongest embedded payments platforms for merchants and e-commerce, judged on modern technology, comprehensive functionality, a fully realized suite of modules, and clear, measurable results for users.

The PayTech Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the banking, financial technology, and payments sectors, recognizing standout projects, products, services, individuals, and teams. Winners were announced at a ceremony held June 25, 2026, in London, gathering payments and banking leaders from around the world to celebrate the year's top achievements in paytech.

Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform lets merchants embed card-linked installments directly into their existing payment flows, whether online, in-app, or, with the recent launch of Splitit Go™, in face-to-face sales environments such as home services, healthcare, automotive, and specialty retail. Rather than requiring a new loan, a credit check, or a redirect to a third-party platform, Splitit allows shoppers to use available credit on the cards they already carry, so merchants can offer flexible payment options in seconds while getting paid upfront. Because the entire transaction runs inside the merchant's own checkout, merchants keep full ownership of the customer relationship, transaction data, and brand experience, with no third-party name inserted into the purchase.

The platform now supports more than 4,500 active merchants across 30 countries, with shoppers able to use it in more than 100 countries and in over 100 currencies. Because it draws on credit already approved by a shopper's card issuer rather than running a new underwriting decision, Splitit's approval rates exceed 85%, well above the 35–40% average reported across traditional buy-now-pay-later products. That reach extends to an estimated 1.2 billion cardholders globally who can access Splitit installment payments without applying for anything new, since the underlying credit line already exists on their card.

That reliability shows up in how customers behave after the sale, not just at checkout. Fashionette, a fashion retailer using Splitit, found that transactions completed through the platform had an 18% lower return rate than purchases made as a single payment, a signal that installment shoppers tend to make more deliberate purchasing decisions.

"Embedded payments only work if the shopper never notices them. That's what we built Splitit for: installments that run on credit shoppers already have, built directly into checkout, with no redirect and no new loan to open," said Nandan Sheth, CEO at Splitit. "Our merchants are already seeing what that means, higher approval rates and a checkout experience they still fully own. This recognition belongs to them as much as it does to our team."

This is Splitit's second honor this year. The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Atlanta also recognized Splitit as a 2026 Georgia Fast 40 honoree, celebrating Georgia's fastest-growing middle-market companies.

For more information about the 2026 PayTech Awards, including the full list of winners, visit https://informaconnect.com/paytech-awards/2026-winners/.

About Splitit

Splitit is the only global installment payments platform that lets shoppers use the credit they already have. By turning card-linked purchases into flexible installments, Splitit gives consumers a simple, transparent way to pay over time, while merchants get paid upfront. Merchants boost conversion and order value, while issuers drive card engagement and strengthen cardholder loyalty — all without third-party brand redirects or added risk. Trusted by leading brands across luxury retail, digital marketplaces, and technology, Splitit is used in more than 100 countries and powers embedded installments inside Samsung Wallet for seamless in-store payments worldwide. Learn more at www.Splitit.com.

The Harris Agency for Splitit

David Resnic or Chrissy Carney

[email protected]

SOURCE Splitit USA, Inc.