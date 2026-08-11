Splitit Ranked No. 1614 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for 216% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit, the global leader in card-linked installment payments, today announced it has been ranked No. 1614 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Merchants and banks have been waiting for a better Buy Now Pay Later solution," said Nandan Sheth, CEO of Splitit. "This ranking shows that the market is responding to our card-linked installments platform, which gives shoppers more flexibility without having to take on new risk while letting merchants retain the customer relationship."

Splitit's growth over the last three years tracked a deliberate expansion of who it serves and how, fueled by $50 million in growth funding received from Motive Partners in December 2023. The company deployed the capital to fund product development, strengthen its balance sheet, and establish several new lines of business:

In April 2024, Splitit launched FI-PayLater, giving banks and credit unions a way to offer installment plans directly at checkout instead of ceding that moment to BNPL providers.

In March 2025, Splitit rolled out a fully embedded, white-label installment app for Shopify merchants, removing the need for a redirect or a separate application.

Splitit's partnership footprint widened at the same time. In July 2025, Samsung integrated installment payments into Samsung Wallet, letting eligible Galaxy smartphone users split in-store purchases using their existing credit cards. That was the first time that card-linked installments were available at scale in U.S. physical retail. In October 2025, Splitit partnered with DXC Technology to bring installment payments to banks running DXC's Hogan core banking platform, which serves more than 300 million accounts across 40-plus banks. That same month, Splitit announced an Agentic Commerce Partner Program, opening its card-linked installment technology to merchants and platforms building AI shopping agents.

That momentum has carried into 2026. In March, Splitit launched Splitit Go, extending card-linked installments into face-to-face sales for merchants in home services, healthcare, automotive and other industries that sell in person or over the phone. The same month, Splitit announced its support for Google's Universal Commerce Protocol, an open standard that lets AI shopping agents complete purchases on a customer's behalf. Most recently, Splitit and 1stMILE launched flexible point-of-sale installment payments to automotive service providers nationwide.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Splitit

Splitit is the only global installment payments platform that lets shoppers use the credit they already have. By turning card-linked purchases into flexible installments, Splitit gives consumers a simple, transparent way to pay over time, while merchants get paid upfront. Merchants boost conversion and order value, while issuers drive card engagement and strengthen cardholder loyalty — all without third-party brand redirects or added risk. Trusted by leading brands across luxury retail, digital marketplaces, and technology, Splitit is used in more than 100 countries and powers embedded installments inside Samsung Wallet for seamless in-store payments worldwide. Learn more at Splitit.com.

The Harris Agency for Splitit

David Resnic or Chrissy Carney

[email protected]

SOURCE Splitit USA, Inc.