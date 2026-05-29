Sportradar Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Sportradar Group AG - SRAD

NEW ORLEANS, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until July 17, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sportradar Group AG (NasdaqGS: SRAD) ("Sportradar" or the "Company"), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's Class A ordinary shares between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

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Sportradar investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-srad/?prs=prn or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Sportradar and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company intentionally worked with black-market gambling operators to increase its revenues, despite its assurances of strict legal and regulatory compliance and claims that ethics and integrity were crucial for Sportradar's operations; (ii) the Company's Know-Your-Customer ("KYC") and compliance processes were not as robust as Defendants' had claimed; and (iii) as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Smale v. Sportradar Group AG, et al., Case No. 26-cv-4112.

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