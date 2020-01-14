Sports Analytics Market Worth $5.2 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Sports Analytics Market by Sports Type (Individual and Team), Component, Application (Performance Analysis, Player Fitness and Safety, Player and Team Valuation, and Fan Engagement), Deployment Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Sports Analytics Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 5.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period.

Major factor fuelling the Sports Analytics Market growth is the rising user engagement for using AI-based tools and technologies, which increases the performance of players and athlete's performance and the ability of coaches to track players performance.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sports Analytics Market"

108 – Tables

35 – Figures

151 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=35276513

Cloud segment, among deployment models, to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Sports Analytics Market by deployment model is segmented into on-premises and cloud deployment models. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing digitalization trends, which enables players to reach the growing number of worldwide audiences. The adoption of cloud-based sports analytics solutions is increasing, as it provides business enterprises with analytical capabilities to understand player performance by providing dashboards, which give detailed view about individual player performance.

Performance analysis segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Sports Analytics Market by application has been segmented into performance analysis, player fitness and safety, player and team valuation, fan engagement, and broadcast management. The performance analysis segment is the key segment, which helps coaches and players monitor dashboards having a detailed statistical analysis of players performance for improving performance during the match. A rise of fans engagement in stadiums in the sports platforms and the emergence of various data-driven solutions are the factors projected to drive the growth of this application.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is the most significant revenue contributor to the Sports Analytics Market. The region is witnessing significant developments in the Sports Analytics Market. Several sports analytics solution providers in North America are experimenting in the market by integrating advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), with their existing sports analytics solutions. They are also adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their positions in the overall market.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=35276513

Major vendors in the Sports Analytics Market are IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Tableau Software (US), EXL (US), GlobalStep (Texas), Catapult (US), SportsSource Analytics (UK), HCL (India), Experfy (US), IceBergs Sports (Canada), Chyronhego (US), Stats Perform (US), Exasol (Germany), TruMedia Network (US), DataArt (US), Orreco (Ireland), Advanced Sports Analytics (US), Qualitas Global (India), iSportsAnalysis (UK), FORMCEPT (India), Quant4Sport (Italy), Physimax Technologies (US), and Zebra Technologies (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/sports-analytics-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sports-analytics.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets