Spotlight Shines On GRADE Architecture And Interior Design As The Manhattan-based Firm Expands Operations To The Hamptons And Far Beyond

The firm captured the attention of the design savvy well before they released their first book-- New York Contemporary: GRADE Architecture and Interiors —from Monacelli in the fall of 2019. As noted architecture writer Fred A. Bernstein remarked in Introspective Magazine about the aesthetic mind-meld that distinguished their partnership from the start : "Yedid and Hickey have since completed dozens of houses and apartments, as well as stores, restaurants and nightclubs. And outside the office, the two became close friends. . . The results of their partnership are documented in a new book, New York Contemporary ."

In September 2019 Tim McKeough, in "Designing a Home and a Marriage", devoted serious ink in The New York Times to one of the firm's signature Upper East Side apartments: Yedid's own sleek, art-filled duplex. The following month Galerie splashed the book's cover story—a spectacular, art-filled West Chelsea apartment—across 10 pages to gobsmacking effect. Soon after, the Italian edition of Marie Claire Maison shared a show-stopping residence in an iconic Tribeca high-rise that epitomizes the firm's approach to urban luxury. As Haley Chouinard wrote in Business of Home: "The art-forward work of the duo behind GRADE New York, led by principals Hickey and Yedid, presents a uniquely unified version of New York City, where a Chelsea townhouse and an Upper East Side duplex can be equally edgy and contemporary. Their sleek, minimal spaces show that even the boxiest of new-build apartments can be elegant and artistic."





While New York Contemporary—and most of the firm's recent press—emphasizes the firm's work in the Big Apple, the just-published cover story in HC&G demonstrates just how brilliantly Yedid's and Hickey's approach and aesthetic travel over the city's bridges and through its tunnels. As they say, "We strive to create spaces that are grounded in historical precedent, take clues from their context, and have a view to the future." And their obsession with beauty—and with creating contemporary beauty for today's living—fuels each uniquely personal space they design, wherever it may be.

SOURCE GRADE Architecture and Interior Design

