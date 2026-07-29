SPRING FERTILITY LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PERSONALIZED IVF CALCULATOR

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Fertility today announced the launch of its new Personalized IVF Calculator, a first-of-its-kind tool designed to give fertility patients more accurate, personalized information about their chances of a successful IVF outcome. The new tool is designed to help patients better understand their fertility journey and support more informed conversations with their physicians through personalized, data-driven predictions.

Fertility treatment decisions are deeply personal, yet patients often navigate complex clinical information with limited context about how it applies to their unique circumstances. In partnership with Branch Care, Spring Fertility developed the Personalized IVF Calculator to provide patients with individualized insights that can support more informed family-building decisions.

Spring Fertility's Personalized IVF Calculator uses a patient's age, height, weight, and ovarian reserve (AMH and AFC) to forecast how many eggs and embryos they may expect from each cycle, and their likelihood of having one or more children. The tool also helps patients understand how specific medical history factors may influence their personal outcomes, translating clinical complexity into actionable guidance. The tool is based on data per egg that has been independently verified by Branch Care, providing patients and physicians with a more personalized understanding of potential outcomes.

"Every patient comes to fertility care with a different medical history, ovarian reserve, and family-building goal," said Dr. Peter Klatsky, co-founder of Spring Fertility. "We built this calculator to help translate complex clinical data into personalized insights that patients and physicians can use together when making important decisions."

The development of this calculator augments Branch Care's partnership with REI practices and ensures every patient who can benefit from fertility education and care ultimately receives it. "We hear from patients that this calculator has helped them distill complex fertility topics and in partnership with their Spring Fertility physician, have a clear sense of expected outcomes ahead of a cycle. It is a strong tool to support patient confidence and clarity in their next step," said Katie Jaxheimer Agarwal, CEO of Branch Care.

The Personalized IVF Calculator leverages one of the most comprehensive fertility datasets available, encompassing more than 2 million data points from over 25,000 IVF and egg freezing cycles conducted at Spring Fertility across locations in California, New York, and Oregon from 2019-2024, along with detailed embryology data from more than 350,000 eggs and embryos. Thanks to this comprehensive real-world dataset, the calculator produces predictions informed by a wide spectrum of clinical scenarios, offering a more robust foundation than the smaller datasets and individual studies often used by comparable tools.

The tool features a novel forecasting model that estimates potential changes in a patient's fertility profile, including AMH and AFC, over time, empowering informed decisions for future family planning.

To ensure reliability and responsible expectation-setting, all predictions have passed through rigorous clinical testing with Spring Fertility's Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility specialists.

Spring Fertility has developed an innovative, egg-based outcomes model, independently audited by a third party, to help patients better understand their individual fertility potential and family-building options. This model:

Gives patients individualized predictions based on their ovarian reserve and family-building goals.

Provides greater visibility into potential egg freezing outcomes.

Helps patients better understand the relationship between egg yield, embryo development, and future family-building potential.

"Patients deserve information that reflects their individual circumstances and goals," said Klatsky. "By combining clinical expertise with one of the most comprehensive fertility datasets available, we're helping patients and physicians make decisions with greater clarity, confidence, and personalization."

About Spring Fertility

Spring Fertility is a leading fertility care provider dedicated to helping people grow their families through personalized, compassionate, and evidence-based treatment. With clinics across the country, Spring offers IVF, egg freezing, and other fertility services grounded in transparency, innovation, and patient-first care. For more information, please visit springfertility.com

About Branch Care

Branch Care is building the clinical infrastructure for earlier, more equitable access to fertility care. Eighty-five percent of women begin their fertility journey in an OB/GYN's office. Branch Care's AI-native platform meets them there, connecting OB/GYNs with reproductive endocrinologists to deliver specialist guidance that reduces diagnostic delays, standardizes triage, and gives more patients a clearer picture of their options sooner.

Branch Care designed and verified the Personalized IVF Calculator in partnership with Spring Fertility because population-level outcomes reporting has long been a source of confusion in fertility care. Closing that personalized information gap is part of closing the access gap. For more information, visit branchcare.com.

SOURCE Spring Fertility