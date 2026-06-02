Sprocket Security Wins 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in Continuous Exposure Management

MADISON, Wis., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprocket Security today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, for Continuous Exposure Management. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes the organizations, products, and people applying cybersecurity in ways that deliver real, measurable protection.

"The threats are real, and so is the defense. 2026 is about getting ahead of the attacker — execution, accountability, and measurable resilience," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "Sprocket Security stood out because its work in continuous exposure management reflects where the market is headed: practical cybersecurity that solves real problems, earns trust, and protects the people and assets that depend on it. This recognition highlights a team that is not just keeping pace with the threat landscape but helping define what meaningful defense looks like."

"We are honored to be recognized in the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards for our work in continuous exposure management," said Casey Cammilleri, CEO of Sprocket Security. "This award reflects the talent of our team, the trust of our customers, and our commitment to building security solutions that create real outcomes, not just headlines."

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards celebrate the people and organizations leading the next phase of digital defense, where progress is judged not by novelty, but by impact. Winners are selected based on how effectively they are using cybersecurity to reduce risk, protect data and assets, prevent harm, and strengthen the resilience of the organizations and communities they serve.

About Sprocket Security

Sprocket Security provides an expert-driven offensive security platform that proactively identifies, verifies, and simulates threats, ensuring its clients' digital environments remain secure. Unlike legacy penetration testing, Sprocket's continuous approach delivers real-time insights and adaptive security measures, giving businesses the confidence to move quickly while reliably preventing potential threats.

About the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards recognize the world's leading companies, products, and people working to keep data and digital assets safe. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and more frequent, the program identifies and honors the organizations and individuals building the defenses that protect businesses, governments, and the people who depend on them. Judged by a panel of experienced security and business professionals who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards celebrate measurable progress in digital defense.

Sprocket Security

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SOURCE Sprocket Security