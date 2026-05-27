Sprocket Security Wins the Spring 2026 Top Performer Award from SourceForge

MADISON, Wis., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprocket Security announced that it has been awarded the Spring 2026 Top Performer Award in the Penetration Testing Tools category by SourceForge. SourceForge is the world's largest B2B software review and comparison website with nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers per month. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a high volume of recent excellent user reviews that put them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products.

"We're happy to announce this year's outstanding Spring 2026 Top Performers" said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "Sprocket Security showed that they are loved by their users, as evidenced by their large amount of outstanding user reviews."

To win the Spring 2026 Top Performer award, each award recipient had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Sprocket Security delivers to customers.

"We're excited to accept the SourceForge Spring 2026 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we're happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews," shares Sprocket CEO Casey Cammilleri. "Our platform pairs automation with human ingenuity to continuously monitor attack surfaces and trigger expert-driven testing the moment something changes. Our customers know their security posture reflects today, not the last time they ran a test. Reviews like these remind us why we built Sprocket: to outpace cybersecurity issues for a safer world."

About Sprocket Security

Sprocket Security provides an expert-driven offensive security platform that proactively identifies, verifies, and simulates threats, ensuring its clients' digital environments remain secure. Unlike legacy penetration testing, Sprocket's continuous approach delivers real-time insights and adaptive security measures, giving businesses the confidence to move quickly while reliably preventing potential threats.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest B2B software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. Over 105,000 B2B software products across 4000 B2B software categories. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.

Contact Information

Sprocket Security

Marketing Department

+1(608)260-7909

[email protected]

SOURCE Sprocket Security