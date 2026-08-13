SPRY Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on October 5, 2026

A securities class action alleges ARS Pharmaceuticals paired specific, confident statements about a July 1, 2026 CVS Caremark formulary date with only generalized risk language, leaving SPRY investors exposed to a 23.9% single-day decline.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 9, 2026 and June 24, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or ☎(888) SueWallSt.

SPRY shares closed at $10.54 on June 24, 2026 and fell to $8.02 the following session, a decline of $2.52 per share, or 23.9%, across roughly 99.3 million shares outstanding. The lead plaintiff deadline is October 5, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Public statements and filings described neffy's commercial position in specific, affirmative terms: approximately 93% overall commercial coverage at the end of 2025, approximately 57% of covered lives with access without prior authorization, and roughly 55% approval rates where prior authorization was required. Management told investors the CVS Caremark proposal was "in the final stages of the formulary approval process" and targeted a July 1, 2026 effective date.

What Plaintiffs Allege Was Missing

The complaint challenges the adequacy of the accompanying cautionary language, contending that defendants failed to adequately disclose the risk that expanded coverage might not be available by July 1, 2026, and that the rigidity of CVS Caremark's system could delay the decision. On June 24, 2026, the Company announced that no new commercial formulary additions or coverage decisions had been issued for neffy in the July 1 cycle, and that the Caremark decision was reserved until January 2027.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged

No specific warning that a missed July 1 cycle would push the decision to January 2027, according to the complaint

No disclosure that a delay would forfeit both the summer and back-to-school allergy seasons

Statements about "final stages" of approval allegedly unaccompanied by meaningful factors that could cause a different outcome

unaccompanied by meaningful factors that could cause a different outcome Generalized language allegedly used where a specific, known process risk was at issue

used where a specific, known process risk was at issue Alleged omission of the practical consequence for prior-authorization friction and prescribing volume

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems already affecting a company's access strategy. Here, the complaint contends investors were given a July 1 effective date without adequate warning that the decision could slip to January 2027." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 5, 2026

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SPRY Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the SPRY lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges ARS Pharmaceuticals made materially false or misleading statements regarding the expected timeline for expanded CVS Caremark insurance coverage for neffy, including a targeted July 1, 2026 effective date. When the Company disclosed on June 24, 2026 that no new commercial formulary additions or coverage decisions had issued and that CVS Caremark reserved its decision until January 2027, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did ARS Pharmaceuticals allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 9, 2026 to June 24, 2026. The complaint alleges that the corrective disclosure revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the SPRY class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my SPRY shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com