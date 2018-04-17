Sputter Coater Market - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Sputter Coater Market by Substrate Type, Target Type, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sputter coater market is projected to grow from USD 595.8 Million in 2017 to USD 804.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2022.
The growth of the sputter coater market can be attributed to the growth of the electronics & semiconductor industry. The rising use of sputter coaters in electronics & semiconductor and medical applications is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific led the sputter coater market in 2016. The sputter coater market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of numerous electronics manufacturers in the region. China accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific sputter coater market in 2016.
Major producers of sputter coaters such as ULVAC (Japan) and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan) are located in the region. North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global sputter coater market in 2016. Some of the major producers of sputter coaters in the North American region are Semicore Equipment (US), PVD Products (US), and Denton Vacuum (US).
The price of sputter coaters is directly proportional to the cost involved in their technology development, complex manufacturing process, and targets used in the machine/equipment/sputter coater systems. Key players in the industry have developed high-cost technologies to produce sputter coaters to meet the customer demands.
These technologies are patented and are difficult to be developed by small companies. This increases the cost of production and leads to price rise of sputter coater. This high price may restrict the use of sputter coaters in different price-sensitive applications.
Companies are majorly adopting the strategies of new product development and agreements to increase their geographical presence and cater to the increasing demand for sputter coaters in end-use industries, such as electronics & semiconductor, automotive, and medical.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Sputter Coater Market
4.2 Sputter Coater Market in APAC, By Target Type and Country
4.3 Sputter Coater Market, By Country
4.4 Sputter Coater Market, By Target Type
4.5 Sputter Coater Market, By End-Use Industry
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth in Electronics & Semiconductor Industry
5.2.1.2 Growing Telecommunication Industry
5.2.1.3 Increasing Applications of Glass Coating
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Price of Sputter Coaters
5.2.2.2 Longevity of Sputter Coaters
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Sputter Coater in Medical Industry
5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Small Chamber Confocal Sputtering equipment in R&D
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Difficulties Faced in Using Sputter Coaters
5.3 Macroeconomic Overview
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 GDP Growth Rate and Forecast of Major Economies
5.3.3 Electronics Industry Analysis
5.3.4 Automotive Industry Analysis
6 Sputter Coater Market, By Substrate Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Metal
6.3 Glass
6.4 Semiconductor
6.5 Others
7 Sputter Coater Market, By Target Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Metal
7.3 Compound
7.4 Others
8 Sputter Coater Market, By End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive
8.3 Electronics & Semiconductor
8.4 Institutes
8.5 Others
9 Sputter Coater Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 South America
9.3.1 Brazil
9.3.2 Argentina
9.3.3 Rest of South America
9.4 Europe
9.4.1 Germany
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 Italy
9.4.4 Spain
9.4.5 Russia
9.4.6 UK
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
9.5 APAC
9.5.1 China
9.5.2 Japan
9.5.3 India
9.5.4 South Korea
9.5.5 Taiwan
9.5.6 Rest of APAC
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Ranking Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Expansions
10.3.2 New Product Developments
10.3.3 Agreements
10.3.4 Partnerships
11 Company Profiles
- AJA International
- Angstrom Engineering
- Buhler
- Cressington Scientific Instruments
- Denton Vacuum
- Electron Microscopy Sciences
- FHR Anlagenbau
- Hind High Vacuum Company (HHV)
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
- KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services
- Kenosistec
- Kolzer
- Milman Thin Film Systems
- Mustang Vacuum Systems
- Oxford Instruments
- PVD Products
- Plasma Process Group
- Plassys Bestek
- Quorum Technologies
- SPI Supplies
- Scientific Vacuum Systems
- Semicore Equipment
- Soleras Advanced Coatings
- ULVAC
- Veeco Instruments
