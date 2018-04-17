Sputter Coater Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The sputter coater market is projected to grow from USD 595.8 Million in 2017 to USD 804.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2022.



The growth of the sputter coater market can be attributed to the growth of the electronics & semiconductor industry. The rising use of sputter coaters in electronics & semiconductor and medical applications is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific led the sputter coater market in 2016. The sputter coater market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of numerous electronics manufacturers in the region. China accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific sputter coater market in 2016.



Major producers of sputter coaters such as ULVAC (Japan) and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan) are located in the region. North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global sputter coater market in 2016. Some of the major producers of sputter coaters in the North American region are Semicore Equipment (US), PVD Products (US), and Denton Vacuum (US).



The price of sputter coaters is directly proportional to the cost involved in their technology development, complex manufacturing process, and targets used in the machine/equipment/sputter coater systems. Key players in the industry have developed high-cost technologies to produce sputter coaters to meet the customer demands.



These technologies are patented and are difficult to be developed by small companies. This increases the cost of production and leads to price rise of sputter coater. This high price may restrict the use of sputter coaters in different price-sensitive applications.



Companies are majorly adopting the strategies of new product development and agreements to increase their geographical presence and cater to the increasing demand for sputter coaters in end-use industries, such as electronics & semiconductor, automotive, and medical.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Sputter Coater Market

4.2 Sputter Coater Market in APAC, By Target Type and Country

4.3 Sputter Coater Market, By Country

4.4 Sputter Coater Market, By Target Type

4.5 Sputter Coater Market, By End-Use Industry



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Electronics & Semiconductor Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Telecommunication Industry

5.2.1.3 Increasing Applications of Glass Coating

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Price of Sputter Coaters

5.2.2.2 Longevity of Sputter Coaters

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Sputter Coater in Medical Industry

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Small Chamber Confocal Sputtering equipment in R&D

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulties Faced in Using Sputter Coaters

5.3 Macroeconomic Overview

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 GDP Growth Rate and Forecast of Major Economies

5.3.3 Electronics Industry Analysis

5.3.4 Automotive Industry Analysis



6 Sputter Coater Market, By Substrate Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Metal

6.3 Glass

6.4 Semiconductor

6.5 Others



7 Sputter Coater Market, By Target Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Metal

7.3 Compound

7.4 Others



8 Sputter Coater Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Electronics & Semiconductor

8.4 Institutes

8.5 Others



9 Sputter Coater Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.3.3 Rest of South America

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Italy

9.4.4 Spain

9.4.5 Russia

9.4.6 UK

9.4.7 Rest of Europe

9.5 APAC

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 South Korea

9.5.5 Taiwan

9.5.6 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansions

10.3.2 New Product Developments

10.3.3 Agreements

10.3.4 Partnerships



11 Company Profiles



AJA International

Angstrom Engineering

Buhler

Cressington Scientific Instruments

Denton Vacuum

Electron Microscopy Sciences

FHR Anlagenbau

Hind High Vacuum Company (HHV)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services

Kenosistec

Kolzer

Milman Thin Film Systems

Mustang Vacuum Systems

Oxford Instruments

PVD Products

Plasma Process Group

Plassys Bestek

Quorum Technologies

SPI Supplies

Scientific Vacuum Systems

Semicore Equipment

Soleras Advanced Coatings

ULVAC

Veeco Instruments

