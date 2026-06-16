SPYLT Unveils Bold Look and "Deliciously Outta Hand" Campaign to Fuel Nationwide Expansion

The fast-growing protein milk brand doubles down on nostalgic flavor and rebellious fun with bold new packaging, creator-led challenge, and limited-time Amazon, Kroger and TikTok promotion

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPYLT, the ready-to-drink protein milk for people who refuse to grow up, today unveiled a bold new look alongside its "Deliciously Outta Hand" campaign, encouraging consumers to tap into their inner teenager through the "Outta Hand Chug Challenge." Led by creators Steven Shapiro (@stevenschapiro), Eric Booker (@badlandsboker) and Easton Simpson (@eastonsimp), the challenge launches Wednesday, June 17, inviting fans to post a video on Instagram or TikTok, tagging @spyltmilk and including #ChugChallenge, while chugging SPYLT in unexpected ways for a chance to win a fully stocked SPYLT fridge.

SPYLT unveils a new brand identity as it expands to 20,000+ retail locations nationwide.

"SPYLT has always been about making functional beverages that feel more fun, more flavorful and less serious than the category around it," said Josh Mendenhall, Co-founder and President at SPYLT. "As the brand rapidly expands nationwide, we're excited to introduce a new look and campaign that pushes that idea forward at a larger scale."

The new packaging was designed to make SPYLT impossible to ignore on the shelf, dialing up its signature mix of delicious nostalgic flavor, playful rebellion and functional benefits. The lineup includes Chocolate, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Vanilla Milkshake and Max Chocolate, each delivering 20 grams of protein, a boost of caffeine, zero sugar, 90 calories, and a lactose-free formula.

This brand refresh follows an explosive period of growth for SPYLT, which has expanded its footprint to more than 20,000 retail locations nationwide. The brand continues to scale its retail presence across key retailers, now available in more than 1,300 Target stores nationwide, alongside national availability at Kroger and Albertsons, as well as major distribution across H-E-B and Circle K.

SPYLT's digital momentum mirrors its retail success. The brand consistently ranks among Amazon's top 20 best sellers in protein drinks. On TikTok Shop, SPYLT climbed to No. 14 among all food and beverage sellers in March 2026, inspiring nearly 40,000 creator videos along the way. This rapid rise has earned the brand industry accolades, including "Best in Show" and "Fan Favorite" honors at WAFC's Next On Shelf and a "Fast Pass" designation from the Albertsons Innovation Launchpad.

To celebrate the new look, consumers can enjoy a variety of limited-time offers, including 15% off SPYLT on Amazon and TikTok and additional promotions at Kroger retailers nationwide. To learn more about SPYLT and to be among the first to hear about upcoming limited-time flavor drops, visit spylt.com and follow @spyltmilk on Instagram and @spylt on TikTok.

About SPYLT

SPYLT is RTD protein milk for people who refuse to grow up. Inspired by the nostalgic flavors you grew up with, it's upgraded with a shelf-stable can that delivers 20 grams of protein, a boost of caffeine, zero sugar, and a lactose-free formula, making it a true treat with benefits. SPYLT offers a smooth, creamy taste with flavors you actually crave and no chalky regret. Recognized as Best in Show and Fan Favorite at WAFC's Next On Shelf, SPYLT proves you don't have to settle for protein drinks that feel like a chore. Available in six delicious flavors, including Chocolate, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Vanilla Milkshake, and Max Chocolate, with more playful drops always on deck. Grab SPYLT at select retailers nationwide, including Target, Albertsons, Kroger, and H-E-B, and online via Amazon, TikTok Shop, and Walmart.com. Learn more at spylt.com and follow along on Instagram @spyltmilk and TikTok @spylt.

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SOURCE SPYLT