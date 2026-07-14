SPYLT Goes Bananas with Limited-Edition Banana Milk Drop

The fast-growing protein milk announces its "Taste Buds Flavor Department" and its first-ever

online flavor drop

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPYLT, the ready-to-drink protein milk for those who refuse to grow up, is leaning into nostalgia again with its newest limited-edition flavor: Banana Milk. Inspired by the lunchbox favorite, each can packs 20 grams of protein, 0 grams of sugar, 90 calories, 60 milligrams of caffeine and lactose-free ultrafiltered milk - all disguised as the banana milk your inner child still thinks about. SPYLT Banana Milk is available exclusively on Amazon and TikTok Shop beginning today, while supplies last.

SPYLT's limited-edition Banana Milk protein drink with 20g of protein, zero sugar, and 60mg of caffeine.

Developed by SPYLT's newly established "Taste Buds Flavor Department", the team's two members, Bud and Bud, were given one assignment: create the best banana milk possible. They interpreted that as a challenge.

"We were focused on making it taste right," said Bud. "We may have overdelivered." His colleague Bud added, "Yeah. That's on us."

"As consumers continue to gravitate toward nostalgic, comfort-driven flavors, Banana Milk felt like a natural next step for SPYLT," said Josh Mendenhall, co-founder and president of SPYLT. "It delivers that familiar banana flavor people grew up with, but with 20 grams of protein, added energy, and the bold experience SPYLT is known for. It's playful, functional, and built for how people actually drink today."

The launch continues SPYLT's "Deliciously Outta Hand" campaign, a celebration of ideas that start simple and end somewhere much more interesting than originally intended. As part of the campaign, SPYLT introduced The Flavor Department, a fictional team led by self-proclaimed flavor visionaries Budski McLuckin and Professor Budworth Flavorton III. Instead of a traditional announcement, SPYLT turned to LinkedIn to create fictional job postings and fully developed character profiles designed to make people stop scrolling and ask, "is this real?" This stunt sparked consumer engagement, with one commenter sharing, "This feels like a job, a calling, and a legally binding commitment to beverage chaos." "At SPYLT, we believe if you make people chuckle, they're more likely to chug," said Mendenhall.

To learn more about SPYLT and to be among the first to hear about upcoming limited-time flavor drops, visit www.spylt.com and follow @spyltmilk on Instagram and @spylmilk on TikTok.

About SPYLT

SPYLT is RTD protein milk for people who refuse to grow up. Inspired by the nostalgic flavors you grew up with, each shelf-stable can delivers 20g of protein, a boost of caffeine, zero sugar, and a lactose-free formula, making it a true treat with benefits. SPYLT offers a smooth, creamy, and never chalky texture and flavors you actually crave. Recognized as Best in Show and Fan Favorite at WAFC's NextOnShelf, SPYLT proves you don't have to settle for protein drinks that feel like a chore. Available in six delicious flavors, including Chocolate, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Vanilla Milkshake, and Max Chocolate, with more playful drops always on deck. Grab SPYLT at select retailers nationwide, including Target, Albertsons, Kroger, and H-E-B, and more, as well as online via Amazon, TikTok Shop, and Walmart.com. Learn more at www.spylt.com and follow along on Instagram @spyltmilk and TikTok @spylt.

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SOURCE SPYLT