SQAIRZ Footwear Expands National Retail Presence with Launch at SCHEELS

Brand's patented technology platform delivers measurable performance benefits across multiple sports

WINDHAM, N.H., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SQAIRZ, the performance footwear company built on the belief that better movement starts with a better foundation, today announced that multiple styles of its golf footwear are now available at select SCHEELS locations. The launch marks an important expansion from direct-to-consumer sales into retail, giving more consumers the opportunity to experience SQAIRZ's unique fit, feel and patented technology firsthand.

SQAIRZ's patented roomier toe box geometry and other biomechanically engineered innovations promote greater stability, balance and ground-force transfer by creating a stronger connection between the wearer and the ground. The resulting performance benefits have been validated in more than 120 white papers and studies over the past eight years.

SQAIRZ has earned growing recognition and trust across multiple sports. Its golf, baseball, softball and pickleball footwear is worn by more than 200 professional and elite amateur athletes including PGA Tour professionals, and endorsed by organizations including the Major League and Minor League Baseball Players Associations, Perfect Game, Diamond Allegiance and The Alliance Fastpitch.

"We've built a strong and growing online business, earned the trust of professional athletes across golf, baseball, softball and pickleball, and built a passionate following among athletes and active consumers who want an edge in how they perform," said Bob Winskowicz, Founder and CEO of SQAIRZ. "But no digital platform can replicate the experience of putting a SQAIRZ shoe on your foot.

"The big footwear companies have spent decades perfecting what goes on top of the foot. We took a different approach and focused on what happens underneath it. Once you feel the room in the toe box, the stability of the platform and the connection to the ground, you understand why SQAIRZ is fundamentally different," he added. "That's what makes our relationship with SCHEELS, and our broader expansion into brick-and-mortar retail, so important. It gives more people the opportunity to experience SQAIRZ for themselves and understand how the right foundation can change the way they move and perform."

Performance Starts Where You Stand

The SQAIRZ engineering and design platform is based on a simple premise: conventional footwear can restrict the foot and compromise the body's connection with the ground.

SQAIRZ's patented square-toe geometry allows the toes to sit and splay more naturally, creating a broader, more stable foundation. Combined with a stability-focused platform, heel support and traction system, the design helps keep the foot centered, secure and connected throughout movement.

The result is measurable performance. Independent testing with golfers has demonstrated an average 12-yard increase in driving distance, 3.9 mph increase in swing speed and 30% tighter shot dispersion, along with greater comfort and reduced fatigue.

A New Chapter of Omnichannel Growth

The SCHEELS launch represents an important step in SQAIRZ's evolution from a digitally led performance footwear brand into a broader omnichannel company, bringing its technology into physical retail environments where consumers can see, feel and try on the footwear.

SCHEELS' focus on sports, knowledgeable associates, product discovery and a high-touch shopping experience makes it an ideal retail partner for SQAIRZ's next stage of growth.

"Our vision has always been bigger than building a successful direct-to-consumer footwear brand," Winskowicz said. "We're focused on changing how people think about the foundation beneath their feet, whether they're competing at the highest level, playing the sports they love or simply trying to stay active as they age.

"That requires being where consumers shop, play and make decisions about the products they trust. Expanding into new channels significantly advances that mission and gives millions of consumers the opportunity to discover a fundamentally different approach to footwear."

SCHEELS will carry select SQAIRZ golf footwear at stores in Eden Prairie, Minn.; Tulsa, Okla.; Wichita, Kan.; and Cedar Park, Texas. Beginning in January 2027, SQAIRZ Diamond Sports baseball and softball footwear will also be available at select SCHEELS locations, further expanding the brand's in-store presence.

Beginning this month, consumers nationwide will also be able to shop the full SQAIRZ footwear collection across golf, baseball, softball and pickleball at SCHEELS.com.

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ designs biomechanically engineered performance footwear that helps athletes generate more power, stability and confidence from the ground up. Through patented technology and independent scientific validation, SQAIRZ footwear is engineered to improve balance, maximize ground-force transfer and enhance movement across golf, baseball, softball, pickleball, medical and occupational applications. For more information, visit SQAIRZ.com.

SOURCE SQAIRZ